NANTY GLO – Schools the size of Blacklick Valley seldom can count strength in numbers among the things going for them.
Instead, the Vikings this year are banking on strength in strength.
“All around, as a team, not just the linemen, everyone’s been lifting consistently,” senior receiver/linebacker Aaron Gdula said.
“We’ve had a lot of guys acting as leaders, getting guys in the weight room and lifting everyday. We’re getting stronger. Everyone, including the skill positions.”
Vikings coach Rich Price and his team are hoping that putting up bigger numbers on the lifting board will pay off with better numbers in the standings this fall.
Blacklick Valley finished 1-7 last season, its only victory coming against North Star in the next-to-last game.
However, the Vikings were very close to being a .500 team, having lost to Meyersdale by eight, Shade by one and Bishop Carroll by three.
Blacklick Valley also dropped an 11-point decision to Conemaugh Township and a 16-point verdict to Conemaugh Valley. Both of those teams went to the playoffs.
“It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that being a stronger, better physically conditioned squad could make that little difference on the field that could influence a dramatic difference in the win column,” Price said.
The Vikings know they have talent. Senior Nate Shilling was voted Class 1A all-state at linebacker in 2020 despite the team’s record. Almost everyone who caught a pass is back, too – senior Kolten Szymusiak alone hauled in 45 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns last season and is on track to set the team’s career receiving mark.
Play on the offensive and defensive lines will be pivotal.
Unfortunately, last year, that’s where injuries really took a toll on the Vikings’ efforts. However, if those players can stay on the field, Price will have a group that’s both big and experienced.
“Up front, our offensive and defensive lines have the potential to be really good,” Price said.
“Losing (now senior guard) Rudy Lanzendorfer last year basically for the last three games really hurt us. Rudy’s very talented, but he’s also a leader. If we stay healthy up front, if we’re consistent up front, I think we have a chance.
“This, physically, is the strongest line we’ve had since we’ve been at Blacklick. These kids put in a lot of time in the weight room.”
If things go to plan, the 220-pound Lanzendorfer would line up at left guard between 245-pound junior tackle Chris Clark and 270-pound sophomore center A.J. Villa.
One-hundred-ninety-pound sophomore Chris Keilman and 215-pound senior Nick Hazie were battling it out in camp to start at right guard, while 250-pound sophomore Hayden Williams, 280-pound senior Kyle Clark and 290-pound freshman Tavin Shirk were vying to start at right tackle.
On the defensive front, Lanzendorfer and Chris Clark figure to start at tackle. Hazie and Williams were the candidates to start at one end, with Keilman and 155-pound junior Rich Silvis at the other.
“I think our line’s going to be pretty good. We’ve got pretty good size and a lot of experience. I’ve seen a lot of people in our weight room, which will help,” Lanzendorfer said. “That helps a lot. If you’re stronger than the guy in front of you, most of the time you’re going to beat them.”
Last year’s injuries gave a lot of younger Vikings an earlier than ideal introduction to varsity football. That might be a benefit this year with a stronger, healthier, more-experienced Viking team looking for redemption.
“It’s a huge benefit having everybody back. Even our second- and third-team guys got reps due to injuries, so we have a lot of depth,” senior wideout/cornerback Cody Williams said. “That’s really going to help us this year.”
