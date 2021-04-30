Pittsburgh defensive end Patrick Jones II was selected in the third round (90th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday evening by the Minnesota Vikings.
Jones joins the Vikings after a stellar senior season in 2020 that saw him earn consensus All-America honors as well as Atlantic Coast Conference first-team recognition. The Pitt pass rusher started all 11 games last fall for the Panthers and collected 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a fumble recovery.
Voted a team captain by his teammates, Jones led the ACC in sacks and ranked fifth nationally. He concluded his collegiate career with 33.5 tackles for loss and 22 sacks and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor's degree in administration of justice.
Jones is the first defensive end selected from Pitt in the NFL draft since Jabaal Sheard went to the Cleveland Browns in the second round in 2011.
Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi on Patrick Jones II to the Minnesota Vikings:
"Coach (Mike) Zimmer and the Vikings are going to absolutely love Patrick Jones," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. "He's a relentless competitor who constantly strives to improve. There's a reason why Patrick was a consensus All-American for us this past year. He absolutely disrupts his opponent. And we're thrilled he will be reunited with a fellow Pitt man in (offensive tackle) Brian O'Neill in Minnesota."
