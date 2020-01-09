LORETTO – Late in the second set of the St. Francis University men’s volleyball opener, the Red Flash players surprised coach Mike Rumbaugh when they called over to him in unison to challenge a Stanford touch on senior Michael Fisher’s spike down the line.
Startled, Rumbaugh chuckled as he handed the official the green card.
“You’ve got to trust the players,” Rumbaugh said to the scorers table as he walked back toward his bench.
The faith was well-placed, and the call was overturned.
Rumbaugh’s faith in his young team was well-served, too, as the Red Flash came back from two sets down to pull off a stunning 3-2 victory over the seventh-ranked team in the country at DeGol Arena on Wednesday night.
The set scores were 15-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-11.
“This is huge for team momentum-building,” said Red Flash redshirt senior outside hitter Michael Fisher, who had a monster performance with 29 kills, four blocking assists and four digs. “We weren’t really sure what we had coming into this season. Now we know we can play with anybody.”
Rumbaugh said afterward that he was hoping to bring more West Coast teams in to play his Red Flash, but results like this might make opponents think twice. It was the second-highest-ranked team St. Francis ever has beaten – the Flash defeated No. 6 Penn State in 2016.
“At the start, I think they were tight,” Rumbaugh said. “It got to the point where they had nothing to lose, and they just started playing loose.”
St. Francis rolled out to a 4-1 lead in the fifth set.
A kill by Blake Liprando after a one-hand save by Roman Szwarbinsky followed by an attacking error made it 9-4 and forced Stanford to take a time out.
The Cardinal (2-1) scored three straight points, but St. Francis ran off three of its own. Fisher’s kill off the block gave St. Francis five match points; Stanford fought off two of them, but J.P. Reilly served into the net, and the Red Flash celebrated the upset.
“We just sparked a few plays. We got off on a 7-1 run to start the third set, and I think that’s when we realized we belonged here, we could hang with them,” Liprando said.
It was understandable if there were doubts at the start. Rumbaugh only returned three starters from a team that was 15-12 in 2019. Freshmen Liprando (13 kills, four digs), Brandon Dunz (four kills, five digs, six blocking assists) and A.J. Schmidt played key roles in the win, as did sophomore reserve Josh Blair (eight kills, three block assists, one ace).
“People were asking me before the match what was going to happen,” Rumbaugh said. “I told them I didn’t really know.”
After dropping the first two sets, St. Francis came to life and scored the first five points of the third, punctuated by an outstanding dig by Liprando which fed into a powerful Fisher kill. Stanford began chipping away by feeding imposing outside hitter Jaylen Jasper, who registered 24 kills.
The Red Flash’s defense, though, was up to the test. Szwabinsky came up with another tremendous dig that Liprando converted into a kill down the line to make it 21-18, and Stanford hit into the net on the last point of the set to get St. Francis on the board.
St. Francis jumped back on top early in the fourth set, only to have Stanford even things at 13. The Red Flash continued to rise to the occasion, though, managing to grab a two-point lead. Fisher had an emphatic spike, followed by Liprando and Dunz with a double-team block that got the Red Flash within a point of evening the match.
The Cardinal fended off two set points before Schmidt put one away to even the match at two games apiece.
The Red Flash played the Cardinal evenly through the first eight points of the opening set before Stanford found a groove with its defense and setting the edges for cross-court kills. Fisher was the bright spot for St. Francis, delivering nine kills in 11 attempts.
Stanford carried its momentum into the second set, forcing Rumbaugh to call for time after the Cardinal scored eight of the first 11 points. St. Francis rallied and pulled within 20-16 before the visitors closed it out with a six-point win.
The Red Flash wouldn’t concede, however.
“Throughout our careers here, we’ve had different games where we’ve gone down 0-2,” Fisher said. “It doesn’t really matter. We know we can get our rhythm.”
Now everyone else does, too.
