PITTSBURGH – In January of 2020, the University of Pittsburgh unveiled plans for Victory Heights, a series of state-of-the-art athletics projects that will provide Pitt student-athletes with national-caliber competition, training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities.
This week, Pitt’s property and facilities committee project officially approved the project, clearing the way for groundbreaking and construction to begin.
“We are incredibly grateful for the university’s support and commitment to Victory Heights and an ambitious future for Pitt athletics,” Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke said. “The University of Pittsburgh is committed to excellence in every endeavor it undertakes. Victory Heights is the latest example of Pitt’s vision to transform our training and teaching environments to allow our student-athletes to achieve at the highest competitive levels. This is more than an investment in facilities. It’s an investment in our young people and their championship dreams at Pitt.”
In conjunction with the university’s campus master plan, Victory Heights is a significant transformational opportunity that will immediately boost the trajectory of Pitt athletics by providing the department with unrivaled competition, practice, sports performance, sports medicine and wellness facilities, impacting more than 85% of its student-athletes on a daily basis. Victory Heights will provide Pitt’s student-athletes and coaches with the necessary resources to train, recruit, compete and achieve at the highest levels, while also helping create a more connected, outward-looking and engaged university.
The $240 million project will include:
• A cutting-edge athletic performance center that will serve the strength and conditioning, sports medicine, nutrition and mental well-being needs for 16 of Pitt’s 19 intercollegiate athletics programs.
• A 3,000-seat arena for gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling. Each of those teams currently practice and compete in the 70-year-old Fitzgerald Field House.
• Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for early 2023.
