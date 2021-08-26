NEW PARIS – Staying atop the District 5 Class 2A hierarchy will be a challenge for Chestnut Ridge in 2021.
The Lions have won five straight district crowns and eight of the past nine. Over the past decade, the program has found ways to replace talented players and still earn hardware at the end of the season. Those skills will be put to the test once again this autumn.
Logan Pfister, a three-year all-state selection at quarterback, has graduated, but the Lions return 15 lettermen and seven starters on each side of the ball from a 7-3 squad. An experienced supporting cast will be counted on heavily with a new signal-caller at the helm.
“We’re excited about the prospects of this year’s team,” Chestnut Ridge veteran coach Max Shoemaker said. “They had a nice camp. Despite the heat and humidity, they fought through things and really did a nice job of providing leadership. We have seven seniors that will be three-year starters, so we return a good bit of experience. We look forward to a successful season.”
Pfister’s shoes will be a chore to fill. The dynamic athlete, who earned a PIAA gold medal in the high jump and is a wide receiver at California (Pa.), accounted for 5,321 passing yards and 38 touchdowns through the air and 2,616 rushing yards and 45 scores over his spectacular career.
“With our experience, we won’t miss a step without Logan there,” said senior Matt Whysong, an all-state selection at wide receiver last year after totaling 46 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. “Losing a player like him, you can’t ever fill because he’s just a crazy athlete. I think our team will be right there with everyone else.”
Enter sophomore Nate Whysong, who completed 5 of 7 passes for 137 yards last season.
“It’s all going to be centered around the play of our quarterback, Nate Whysong,” Shoemaker said. “He’s young, but he’s experienced in some ways, not so much with game readiness. He competes a lot with travel teams in other sports. We feel comfortable with him stepping into the quarterback role.”
Matt Whysong has caught passes from his younger brother Nate throughout the years. A larger audience will see the two connect through the air on Friday nights.
“It’s pretty awesome, actually, to finally play on the field with him,” said Matt Whysong, also an all-state selection in basketball.
“I know what his tendencies are, so that’s going to help a lot. I know just where he’ll throw the ball to me, too.”
Proven commodities give Nate Whysong plenty of weapons to utilize.
“Matt has proven over the last two years that he’s one of the top receivers in the area,” Shoemaker said of Matt Whysong.
“He’s capable of turning any play into a big play. I think he comes into the season with 100 career receptions, that’s nothing to blink your eye at.”
Senior Jonah Hillegass accrued 202 rushing yards last year.
“Jonah is another big-play threat,” Shoemaker said. “Jonah ran out of the fullback slot last year. We’re going to use him there some. We’ll also split him out at times. He catches the ball well and runs well.”
Senior Trevor Weyandt caught 35 passes for 477 yards, rushed for 156 yards and totaled 82 tackles.
“I think he has 75 or so catches over the last two years,” Shoemaker said of Weyandt. “He’s just a good all-around athlete.
“He, too, is capable of turning a sweep or a short run into a big play.
“Teams can’t key on Matt or double-team Matt because he’s (Weyandt) right there alongside and capable of a lot of the same stuff.”
Lines headed by senior twins Daniel (96 tackles) and Luke (80 stops) Moore provide stability up front.
“Although they’re not huge up front, they can run well and have good feet and strength,” Shoemaker said.
“They’re all seniors, I think that helps them a lot,” Matt Whysong said. “They’re very aggressive and strong. Looks can be deceiving with them because we’re not the biggest, but they get after it pretty good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.