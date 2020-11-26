Between junior year nursing clinicals and being both the primary ballhandler and first scoring option on the St. Francis University women’s basketball team, it’s little wonder Karson Swogger was worn down by the end of last season.
“Definitely, junior year was really hard,” Swogger said. “Senior year has been better. Haley (Thomas, Swogger’s roommate) even gets to see me in the room sometimes. I definitely have more time to focus on basketball.”
The Red Flash as a team mirrored Swogger’s trials and tribulations in 2019-20, when they ran out of gas just when they seemed about to hit their stride, dropping seven of their last eight games – including a Northeast Conference quarterfinal home game with Sacred Heart – to finish 11-19.
Now, however, the Flash appear rested, refreshed and rejuvenated, augmenting a tested, veteran core of returnees with a promising group of newcomers in an effort to once again challenge for the top of the NEC in Keila Whittington’s second year as coach.
St. Francis opens the season at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon at Michigan State. The Flash were picked third in the NEC preseason poll, trailing Mount St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart.
“I think our leadership has grown,” Thomas said. “As much as it’s grown off the court, I think it’s transferred onto the court.”
After a brutal nonconference schedule, St. Francis opened the NEC slate 9-4 before hitting a brick wall. Most of the players that had the Red Flash contending for one of the top seeds in the conference tournament before the last month of the regular season are back, though.
That group includes St. Francis’ top five scorers from last year: Swogger, a 5-foot-6 guard; Thomas, a 5-9 forward and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate; 5-9 senior wing Jenna Mastellone; 5-7 redshirt junior shooting guard Lili Benzel and 6-4 sophomore center Katie Dettwiller.
Also back off from last season’s rotation are 5-11 junior Jada Dapaa and 6-1 sophomore Sam Miller. Dapaa led the team in rebounding average (6.4) while usually coming off the bench.
In addition, 6-2 Australian freshman Charli Reece is expected to see a lot of action. Reece joined the team for the spring semester but sat out to retain her four full years of eligibility.
The only players that saw regular action last season who won’t be suiting up this year are guard Phee Allen and wing Sam Sabino. Sabino, whose main contributions came as a defender, graduated. Allen transferred to Grambling State following her sophomore campaign.
Swogger and Thomas topped the Red Flash in scoring a season ago, averaging 11.5 and 10.5 points per game, respectively. Mastellone and Benzel were among the more proficient 3-point shooters on the team, combining for 70 treys. Dettwiller blocked 36 shots, shot 62.7% from the floor and was named NEC rookie of the week in late January.
“We’re focusing on how we can get better and improve each day and just be there for each other and support each other,” Whittington said.
The biggest points of emphasis in the offseason were threefold.
“We knew we had to had to get better on transition defense, we knew we had to get to the offensive boards more, and we had way too many turnovers,” Whittington said.
The third item in Whittington’s list might loom the largest. St. Francis averaged 17.6 turnovers last season and committed at least 20 in six of the last eight games. Flash opponents scored 8 more points per game off turnovers than St. Francis did.
St. Francis lost four games last season by fewer than eight points, three more by nine, one by 10 and one by 11, so just being tighter in that one area could have been the difference between having a winning record and finishing eight games under .500.
To that end, Whittington recruited three guards who should help take the load off Swogger’s shoulders with 5-6 Kaitlyn Maxwell from Everett, 5-6 Diajha Allen from Bishop Canevin in Pittsburgh and 5-8 Christina Nichols from Tennessee. Maxwell and Allen both made the all-state team last season.
“That’s going to give us the opportunity to put Karson at her true position of shooting guard. Hopefully, we can continue to bring them along,” Whittington said.
Aaliyah Moore from Milwaukee will add depth along the front line as a 6-0 player who can play in the post or facing the bucket.
The hope is that a more stable situation off the court will result in more reliable play on it, and, potentially, another NEC women’s basketball title in the Stokes Athletics Center trophy case.
“Last year, we had the transition with a new coach, so we all were trying to figure out our roles,” Swogger said. “I feel like this year we all have a better understanding of what’s going on.”
