LORETTO, Pa. – Myles Thompson and Mark Flagg have played a lot of basketball together at St. Francis University, and they’ve done a lot of winning together, too.
However, going into the Red Flash’s Northeast Conference home game against Central Connecticut State, their senior seasons have left a lot to be desired. Thompson’s had a hard time corralling his consistency. Flagg practically lost his spot in the rotation entirely to the emerging Josh Cohen and Jeriah Coleman.
The Red Flash have languished, falling to 5-12 after starting the season 4-5.
When Rob Krimmel needed it most, though, his veteran bigs came through. Thompson and Flagg combined for 26 points and 11 rebounds in the second half as St. Francis came back from 12 down for a much-needed 68-67 victory on Friday night at DeGol Arena.
“This was an important game for us,” Thompson said after scoring 17 in the second half to finish with a season-high 21 points, just two off his career best. “This was a great team win that we had to win.”
Krimmel described it as a “one-point blowout.” Central Connecticut’s Nigel Scantleberry had what amounted to a foul-line jumper for the win with three seconds to go and Ramiir Dixon-Conover pulled down the defensive rebound as time expired.
“One possession, one stop, and we’ve had a couple of times when we’ve been on the bad end of that. These guys got the stop. I think Max (Land) did a terrific job making the kid shoot a tough, contested shot and we got the rebound that we needed to get,” Krimmel said.
St. Francis trailed by a dozen when Central Connecticut State’s Ian Krishman swished a 3 at 17:16 of the second half.
The Red Flash rallied, though, with a lineup that included Thompson, Lande and four reserves: 6-foot guard Zahree Harrison and Luke Ruggery and Flagg, the 6-9 senior who had been a starter at the beginning of the season, but had played more than 17 minutes just once in the previous five games as his scoring average dipped to 4.3 points.
Within 20 seconds of entering the game, Flagg scored inside to get the Red Flash within 45-40.
Then, with 7:27 left, he missed a dunk off a Harrison pass, but stuck with the play and put back his own miss to give St. Francis a 58-57 lead, following which he got back and drew a charge on the Blue Devils’ Stephane Ayangma.
In 14:17, Flagg went 4-for-5 from the floor, collecting nine points, five rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot. His three-point play with 4:19 left put St. Francis up for good at 65-62.
“I definitely did not see the struggling year I’ve had so far. I started off the year pretty good and I kind of went into a slump,” Flagg said.
“Trying to get out, I’ve been doing everything I can, but I’m a veteran. I’m not going to put my head down. I know what I need to do to help us win games.”
It was his best performance since he opened the campaign with back-to-back double-doubles.
“I know everybody knows (Thompson) played well for us and was a big part of us winning the basketball game, but Zahree, Luke and Mark raised the energy when they came into the game,” Krimmel said. “I’m so proud of (Flagg).”
It was more than redemption for Flagg.
“I told all my teammates, all my coaches, ‘I just need that one game to get my confidence going,’ ” Flagg said.
“Hopefully from here on out I keep it going.”
Cohen scored 11 for the Red Flash, who again played without starting sophomore guard Ronell Giles. Giles injured his knee at Long Island.
The Blue Devils had a 13-4 run over the final 5:04 of the first half to grab a 37-29 lead. After opening the contest making six of its first 12 shots and going 3-for-5 behind the arc, the Red Flash converted just six of their next 16 with three turnovers over the final 8:23 before the break.
St. Francis jumped out to a 12-5 lead a little more than five minutes in when Cohen passed to a wide-open Land in the corner for three. Dixon-Conover scored five and Cohen four in the early going.
“We come out of this game with the confidence knowing that if we need one stop we can get it,” Flagg said. “It should help us for the rest of the year.”
