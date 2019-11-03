LORETTO – The Offspring’s “Come Out and Play” probably won’t be getting airtime before St. Francis University men’s basketball games this season, but Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel certainly seems to have taken that song’s hook to heart when it comes to senior guards Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon.
He’s got to keep them separated.
“If we need to have a competitive practice,” Krimmel said, “I’ll put them on opposite teams.”
Opposing teams won’t have that luxury.
Braxton is the reigning Northeast Conference Player of the Year. Three years ago, Blackmon led St. Francis in scoring and was second-team all-conference. Together, they form a deadly one-two punch in a strong, deep backcourt that Krimmel is hoping will allow a Red Flash team that has been knocking on the door of an NEC title for the last few years to finally kick it down and make its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1991.
The Flash, who were 18-15 last year and tied for the NEC regular-season championship with a 12-6 mark before losing to Fairleigh Dickinson in the conference tournament championship game and at Indiana in the opening round of the NIT, tip off the season on Tuesday at Virginia Commonwealth. They were picked third in the NEC preseason poll and, if they can match their 2018-19 win total, it would be the first time the program has produced that many victories for three consecutive years since the Skip Hughes-coached teams of 1949-50 through 1950-51.
“It was heartbreaking losing the championship game here last year. We used that loss to push us in the summer and the preseason,” senior guard Scott Meredith said. “It’s kind of nice to go from the hunted to the hunter, after two years of being picked first (to be picked third in the preseason this year).”
Meredith will return to action after taking an injury redshirt last year; he made 57 3-pointers and shot 36.3 percent beyond the arc the two previous seasons. He’ll accentuate a loaded squad of Red Flash guards that not only includes Braxton and Blackmon, but also returning starter Randall Gaskins, key reserve Rahim Dixon-Conover, redshirt freshman Bryce Laskey and true freshman Luke Ruggery, a Bishop Guilfoyle grad.
Braxton, the slasher, and Blackmon, the shooter, complement each other to lead the charge. The 6-foot-5 Braxton averaged 16 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. Blackmon made 60 3-pointers and scored 12 points per game last year and netted 13.7 points in 2016-17 before he redshirted two years ago with an injury.
“I’ve been working on little wrinkles, like taking care of the ball,” Blackmon said. “I’ve been doing a lot of shooting. Just trying to be consistent, really.”
Braxton tested the waters before pulling his name out of the NBA draft, getting a tryout with the Philadelphia 76ers and feedback from scouts and executives.
“The process was amazing,” Braxton said. “I’m thankful I was able to do it. I’ve been working on my jump-shot consistently, trying to become a better defender, because, this year, I want to win.”
As a team, St. Francis made 254 3-pointers a season ago.
Even with the 3-point line getting moved back this year, that number is likely to increase; Krimmel told the assemblage at the university’s media day luncheon that Meredith made 91 treys in a 5-minute shooting session from the new distance.
“It’s just going to space the floor more for guys like me to drive,” Braxton said. “I don’t think it’s going to affect us that much. I think it’s just going to create more opportunities for our offense.”
With all the proven performers in the backcourt, the play up front might be key to putting the Flash over the top. Myles Thompson got 14 starts at forward last year, averaging 5.5 points and 3.4 rebounds, and 6-9 Mark Flagg collected 6.5 points and 4.7 rebounds primarily coming off the bench.
Six-eight Precious Ikediashi is back to reprise his freshman year after an injury six games into last season led to a redshirt, and the Flash added 6-8 Ty Stewart, a Binghamton transfer with three years of eligibility remaining.
“We have depth at pretty much every position for the first time in a long time,” Krimmel said.
The Flash are hoping that depth might parlay itself into filling the team’s most glaring deficiency last season.
“This year, I want to be a defensive team,” Braxton said.
“We already have the offensive prowess. I feel, if we combine that together, it not only will make us one of the best teams in the conference, but in the nation.”
St. Francis averaged 76.3 points last season, but it also allowed 76.1. Opponents shot 46.3 percent from the floor.
If they can shore up things on that end of the court, though, the Flash finally could be dancing in March.
“If we keep pushing each other and making each other better,” Blackmon said, “there’s no stopping us.”
