Coach Mike Letizia believes his North American Hockey League team only is beginning to see the potential upside of the Sept. 30 trade that brought Zachary Murray to the Johnstown Tomahawks.
Murray netted the first goal in last weekend’s 7-1 road victory over the New Jersey Titans on Oct. 8. The 6-foot-3 native of Arlington, Virginia, also has brought intangibles to a Tomahawks team that will host the Maine Nordiques on Friday (7:30 p.m.) and Saturday (7).
“Zach has brought a real nice element to our team,” Letizia said.
“He has size and playmaking-scoring ability, but I really like his awareness and hockey sense.”
In eight games this season with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Murray had five goals and seven points.
He’s appeared in three games with the Tomahawks, including a home-opening victory over Maryland on Oct. 2.
Last season, Murray had four goals and 16 points with Fairbanks.
“He has the ability to put himself in real good position and has a great stick for breaking plays up to create offense,” Letizia said.
“He has only been here a week, but he has a great personality that has meshed extremely well with our team.”
The Tomahawks (4-5) have eight points, two behind Maine and New Jersey, the teams tied for fourth place in the East Division with 10 points.
Jake Black leads the Tomahawks with seven goals and 12 points. Murray has a combined total of six goals and eight points, with Stephen Kyrkostas and Holt Oliphant each tallying seven points.
Goaltender Sam Evola is 4-3 with a 2.77 goals against average and .921 save percentage.
Maine is led in points by Ignat Belov (3-7-10), Aidan Connolly (4-5-9), Tyler Gaulin (2-7-9) and Reese Farrell (3-5-8).
Goaltender Gus Holt is 3-1 with a 2.25 GAA and .945 save percentage, and Avery Sturtz is 2-2, 3.26, .908.
The Tomahawks are coming off a 1-1 stay in New Jersey that included a six-goal win and a 3-1 loss on Saturday.
“I think the past weekend was another strong learning lesson for our group,” Letizia said. “Friday night, we seemed to work for our luck and our breaks and obviously our offense was clicking.
“Hidden maybe in the score was the play of Sam Evola, especially in the first period before we got going. He made some fantastic saves for us.”
Jake Black had two goals in last Friday’s win.
Evola made 35 saves.
The next night, Johnstown’s Black scored the game’s first goal, but the Titans tied it after one and netted two goals in the second. Evola had 41 saves in the loss.
“Saturday was one of those games where I think that maybe we didn’t play quite as urgent, but also I credit their goalie for bouncing back,” Letizia said.
“In the first period, we hit two posts and had some other real strong chances. Same in the majority of the second. We found ourselves with some great looks and for whatever reason, they didn’t go in.
“When that happens, you get worried about one slip up and them finding a way to score.
“That’s kind of what happened.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
