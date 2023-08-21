JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The West Suburban 14-U softball team returned to its home field on Monday evening, but no opposition awaited this talented group, and no titles were at stake.
The Red Rage already had taken care of such business during another magical run through the Pennsylvania Junior League and East Regional tournaments.
Monday was about recognizing the girls, their coaches, league officials and family members who supported an encore performance.
West Suburban 14-U won its second straight state championship and finished one game shy of reaching the Junior League World Series after a one-run, 10-inning loss in the regional final on July 26.
“Super-proud of this group. They’re unbelievable kids. They’re really good players,” West Suburban coach Dave Lynch said. “They’re better people. Great families all around. That was an absolute pleasure and honor to be able to coach this team the last two years. They were fantastic.”
The team gathered for a presentation of a large metal plaque commemorating the back-to-back championships. The plaque then was mounted onto a wall at the field’s press box.
Each player was presented with a personal plaque. A team photo was organized as family members joined in the celebration.
“This group is very special. We were all very close and very tight,” said Alea Ladika, a member of both state championship squads. “It was amazing.”
Ladika said the expectations that accompanied the team’s status as a defending state champion didn’t create any stress.
“We used that as momentum,” Ladika said. “We used it to build off of it, and use our past experiences to improve for the next state championship and regional.”
West Suburban didn’t follow an easy path through sectional, state and regional play.
The Red Rage had to overcome early setbacks while facing elimination. Injuries also impacted the roster.
“It was a fantastic team last year,” Lynch said. “Those were really big shoes to fill coming into this year, losing some of those girls. We had some really nice players coming up.
“But the greatest thing with this group of girls is the adversity that they had faced. Even before we had even started the Little League tournament, we ran into some horrific injuries and issues that came about.”
Members of the team include Addy Dunbar, Kylie Durst, Bella Kist, Sienna Kubic, Alea Ladika, Elleigh Ladika, Cali Lynch, Kelsie Muto, Audra Rudolph, LaMya Stephens, Kristin Stiles and Elizabeth Veranese.
Those who also were members of the 2022 team are Kubic, Alea Ladika, Muto, Stephens, Stiles and Veranese.
“Really, we’ve all grown up together and we’ve played travel (softball) together,” Veranese said. “It’s just a really nice family that we have here.
“We really just came out and knew we had to push through.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We just had to work hard.”
The Red Rage overcame an early loss to Marion Center before moving through sectional play.
West Suburban advanced and eventually beat Plymouth 6-5 in the state championship game on July 15 in Berwick. The Red Rage went 4-0 throughout the state tournament week to earn a return trip to the East Regional Tournament in Orange, Connecticut.
Milford, Connecticut, edged West Suburban 6-5 in 10 innings in the decisive third game of the regional championship series.
“The last game was my favorite because it was one of the best games I’ve played in,” Ladika said. “Every single moment mattered. Every single play mattered.”
The Red Rage overcame a loss in Game 1 to win Game 2 and force the third game. They also had to bounce back from an opening-round loss to a New Jersey team in pool play.
“That final game is probably one of the best games that I’ve ever been associated with, other than the outcome,” Lynch said of the extra-inning loss to Milford in Game 3. “Our pitchers, our catchers, our defense kept us in.
“Our bats kept going. They kept fighting. We get down to one out and we’re going on to Washington to the World Series.
“Unfortunately, we lost. The team beat us,” he said of Milford, which also eliminated West Suburban in the 2022 regional.
“What was great about it is there wasn’t an error involved. There wasn’t anything that happened. Our pitchers gave it everything they’ve got. That team just flat-out beat us.”
The loss didn’t diminish a great season and a second state title run.
“It was really nice because we just had so much support around us,” Veranese said. “If anything happened, we knew we would just overcome it.”
Milford lost 3-0 to Asia-Pacific (Bago City, Philippines) in the Junior League Softball World Series championship game in Kirkland, Washington, on Aug. 5.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
