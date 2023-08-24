An air of familiarity will welcome Somerset County foes Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star and Windber into the Inter-County Conference this season.
All four schools were previously members of the WestPAC. Over the past few seasons, each of the four new teams have faced members of the ICC on the gridiron either in the regular season or in District 5 postseason play.
“A lot of schools with the same enrollment,” North Star coach Bob Landis said of joining the ICC, which lost yearly contender Bellwood-Antis to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“You’re seeing the same number of kids on the sidelines. Just looking at the other schools, they’re very similar to the conference we came from. It’s very similar to the WestPAC.”
District 5 schools Berlin Brothersvalley, Everett, Meyersdale, Northern Bedford County, North Star, Tussey Mountain and Windber make up the South Division.
The North Division consists of Claysburg-Kimmel, Curwensville, Glendale, Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, Mount Union, Southern Huntingdon County and West Branch.
Although Windber lost archrival Conemaugh Township to the Heritage Conference, the Ramblers are excited to begin a chapter in the ICC.
“Ultimately, we’re exactly where we probably should be with enrollment numbers,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said.
“We’re going to be right dab in the middle enrollment-wise. We’re losing some rivalries with Conemaugh Township going to the Heritage. Portage was a big rival for us with those guys also in the Heritage. We still have Berlin, who’s a huge rival for us. Northern Bedford is going to be a rival for us moving forward. Hopefully, Everett and Tussey Mountain as well.
“In a year or two here, we’ll fit in, settle down and things will be good.”
Berlin Brothersvalley’s staff is known for its scouting prowess – which will be tested with the new conference placement.
“At least half of your schedule, you have familiarity with,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. “I feel we do a really good job of scouting teams. Some of the teams we have history with. This year will definitely present a challenge because we have six teams on the schedule that we’re not super familiar with. We have to get to work scouting, getting prepared for them.”
Keeping some rivalry games intact should help energize the atmosphere when Somerset County squads face each other.
“It’s definitely an easier transition knowing we’ll still have the opportunity to play Windber, North Star and Berlin on an annual basis,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “Playing three other Somerset County schools in our section, and competing against other new teams league-wide, offers us with a variety of competition for the full 10 weeks of the regular season.”
North Division
Claysburg-Kimmel – The Bulldogs went 1-9 in 2022. Claysburg-Kimmel is under the tutelage of first-year coach Chuck Kassick, a Ferndale Area High School graduate.
Claysburg-Kimmel won its 2022 season opener and lost its final nine games. The Bulldogs compiled a 4-7 mark in 2021.
Curwensville – The most northern school in the conference produced a 3-7 mark in 2022. The Golden Tide defeated Meyersdale 34-18 in the opener. The same two teams will play in 2023.
Curwensville’s other victories in 2022 came against Everett and Juniata Valley.
Glendale – The Vikings have advanced to the District 6 playoffs in each of the two previous seasons. Glendale went 5-6 in 2022 and 6-6 in 2021.
In 2022, Glendale defeated North Star 28-0. The Vikings began the campaign 0-4, but won three straight and five of six to advance to the postseason.
Juniata Valley – The Green Hornets produced a 6-5 record and advanced to the 2022 District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals.
In 2022, Juniata Valley lost to both Windber (56-7) and Portage (20-6, District 6 Class 1A quarterfinal).
Senior Andrew McMonagle ran for 1,272 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.
He added 112 tackles, 16 stops for loss of yardage and three interceptions on defense.
Juniata Valley advanced to the 2019 and 2021 District 6 title games after winning gold in 2018.
Moshannon Valley – The Black Knights went 5-6 and advanced to the 2022 District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals.
Moshannon Valley lost to eventual District 6 champion Northern Cambria 55-28 in the postseason. The Black Knights beat Meyersdale (63-30) and lost to Berlin Brothersvalley (42-0) in 2022.
Senior Sam Shipley amassed 117 tackles in 2022. Senior Jalen Kurten picked off six passes.
Mount Union – The Trojans compiled a 6-5 record and lost in the 2022 District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals, where they lost to Penns Valley.
Senior Bryce Danish threw for 1,383 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2022, while adding 1,170 rushing yards and 12 scores. Danish ran for more than 100 yards in seven games. The team’s top rushers and receivers return in 2023. Junior Josh Ryan compiled 132 tackles.
Southern Huntingdon – The Rockets amassed a 7-4 record and a trip to the District 6 Class 2A quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual champion Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Southern Huntingdon averaged 41.5 points per game in 2022. The Rockets scored 30 or more points in eight contests. Senior Chase Gibbons is the top returning receiver. He hauled in 24 passes for 481 yards and eight touchdowns.
In 2021, Southern Huntingdon went to Berlin Brothersvalley and defeated the Mountaineers 35-16.
West Branch – The Warriors went 4-6 in 2022. West Branch lost to both Conemaugh Township (62-52) and North Star (39-20).
Senior Tyler Biggans rushed for 1,881 yards and 27 touchdowns, while adding 782 passing yards and eight scores.
He led the team with 72 tackles and two interceptions.
South Division
Berlin Brothersvalley – The Mountaineers bring 13 lettermen back from a team that went 11-1 and lost in the District 5-8 Class 2A title game to eventual PIAA runner-up Westinghouse.
Berlin Brothersvalley started the 2022 season with seven straight shutouts. Basketball and football all-state selection Pace Prosser and 2022 Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year Cody Kimmel return for the Mountaineers.
Everett – The struggling Warriors have lost 12 consecutive games heading into this season.
Everett went 0-10 in 2022 after going 1-9 in 2021. Over the past three seasons, Everett is 1-25. Ever since the Warriors compiled an 8-4 mark in 2018, Everett has not won more than two games in a season.
Meyersdale – Strong line play is expected to help the Red Raiders improve on a 2-7 mark from 2022.
Nine starters return on each side of the ball in 2023. Meyersdale ended a 15-game losing streak in 2022. The Red Raiders previously advanced to the postseason in 2019.
North Star – The Cougars are looking to take a leap forward in 2023 under fourth-year coach Bob Landis.
North Star went 4-6 in 2022 and returns top players such as senior Connor Yoder and junior Ethan Smith. Eight starters are back on each side of the ball.
Northern Bedford County – The Black Panthers were handed their first and only loss of the 2022 season by Windber in the District 5 Class 1A championship game.
Windber prevailed 14-0 as Northern Bedford finished 11-1.
Northern Bedford won back-to-back District 5 titles in 2020 and 2021.
In 2022, the Black Panthers averaged 39.7 points per game. Senior Eion Snider threw for 1,834 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Senior Adam Johnson rumbled for 1,563 yards and 28 scores. He posted nine 100-yard rushing games. Junior Aaron Bowers caught 47 passes for 692 yards and five scores. Johnson added 21 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns.
Tussey Mountain – The Titans went 4-7 and lost to eventual District 5 champion Northern Bedford County twice, including in a Class 1A semifinal.
Tussey Mountain also lost to Windber 56-8 in 2022. Senior Isaiah Sosak rushed for 1,215 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior Collin Gillis hauled in 17 passes for 446 yards and six scores. Sophomore Noah Lucko made 87 tackles and picked off four passes.
The Titans won the District 5 title in 2019.
Windber – The Ramblers produced an 11-2 record on their way to winning first District 5 title since 2008.
Windber returns 14 lettermen, which includes three starters back on offense and five on defense. John Shuster graduated after tallying 6,720 rushing yards and 100 touchdowns on the ground over his four seasons.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
