Alyssa Kush earned a spot in the PIAA Tournament in girls tennis last week.
On Thursday, the Westmont Hilltop junior – in her first year of playing varsity golf – placed second in the District 6 Class AA girls championship and made a par-saving putt in a playoff to help the Hilltoppers win the team title and earn a trip to the state tournament.
“I just started playing this summer. Oh my gosh, I’m so happy,” Kush said after Thursday’s round at Windber Country Club. “I can’t even believe it.”
Tyrone Area’s Cassidy Miksich won the individual title with an 83, eight strokes better than runner-up Kush at 91.
Central Cambria’s Megan Stevens placed third at 92 and also qualified for the PIAA Championships at Heritage Hills in York on Oct. 19.
Westmont and four-time defending champion Central Cambria finished tied at 298 in the district team standings.
The Hilltoppers won the first playoff hole after Kush made par, and Westmont will advance to the PIAA Championships team event at Heritage Hills on Oct. 26.
“We had our first two girls come in before some of the other teams finished,” Westmont coach Rob Patula said. “They actually put their clubs on the bus. Alyssa came in and posted a 91. We checked out the scores and we were tied. We got the clubs back out and ran over to the range.
“All four girls did a fantastic job,” Patula added. “We were fortunate to come out on the winning end. Central Cambria did a great job.”
Westmont Hilltop’s team consisted of Kush, Shannen Mullen (103), Nora Mullen (104) and Nicole Leiden (117).
Huntingdon’s Jordan Houck was fourth in the individual standings with a 95, followed by Central Cambria’s Kaitlyn Lauer (99), Shannen Mullen, Penn Cambria’s Alyssa Mostick (104), Nora Mullen, Penn Cambria’s Marlie Krug (105) and Central Cambria’s Cydney Forcellini (107) in the top 10.
Penn Cambria placed third in the team event at 321 and Philipsburg-Osceola was fourth at 409.
