JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After scoring in the second game of the season, Johnstown Tomahawks captain Ryan Vellucci waited 77 days for his next goal.
The waiting game appears to be over for Vellucci, whose second-period, power-play tally pulled the Tomahawks into a tie and foreshadowed a four-goal third period as Johnstown came back to beat the Maine Nordiques 6-4 in front of 1,175 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Friday night.
“It’s just confidence,” Vellucci said after extending his goal-scoring streak to four consecutive games. “I got that first one in Philly and I could kind of just feel it.
“Working to go to the net. It’s kind of my game, just driving the net and trying to get in front of the goalie,” he said. “Pucks are finding me so I’m going to keep doing that and hopefully it still happens.”
Vellucci had a goal in his second game of the season at Danbury on Sept. 10. But he didn’t hit the net again until Nov. 26 at Philadelphia.
He followed with another goal against the Rebels the next night.
On Thursday, Vellucci, the son of Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci, made it three straight games with a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Nordiques. That one also came on the power play – a rebound with Johnstown skating on a two-man advantage in the second period.
“We’ve been talking about trying to build an identity,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “It all starts with your leadership. Being our captain, Ryan’s really driven the bus the last several games.
“He’s just going into the hard areas and finding ways to put pucks in. He’s doing a great job for us, a smart player who does the little things right.
“Leaders need to lead in the real tough moments and he’s done a real nice job.”
The Nordiques put the Tomahawks in a hole with an early goal and a late tally in the opening period.
Laurent Trepanier made it 1-0 at 3:11, and Nicholas Bernardo scored with only 25.5 seconds on the clock to give the Nordiques a 2-0 advantage.
“In the locker room during the intermission we were saying, ‘We’re down 2-0. It’s not like we’ve never been there before,’ ” said Johnstown forward David Matousek, who netted the game-winner in the third period. “We came back and got it done.”
The Tomahawks created opportunities and had three power-play opportunities in the second.
Former Tomahawks goaltender Thomas Heaney even stopped a penalty shot by Johnstown’s James Barbour after Maine’s Caid Cox was holding the puck in the crease at 12:05.
Finally, Will Moore got Johnstown back into the game, skating along the right wing in a 2-on-1 situation, holding the puck and zipping a shot past Heaney at 15:32.
Vellucci tied the game on the power play at 18:55. Goaltender Adam Johnson helped set up the play, and Johnny Ulicny also assisted.
“Huge, huge,” Vellucci said of his power-play goal. “The message when we were down 2-0 was to claw back, do what you can do to get the team back in it.
“Johnson made a great play,” Vellucci said. “He saw that Maine was changing.
“He threw the puck up to Johnny (Ulicny). I took the opportunity to crash the net hard. We had been talking about how the goalie played the puck out a lot.
“If we look to the backdoor, it’s open.”
The Tomahawks appeared to take control in the third, but Maine kept fighting back.
Zachary Abens gave Johnstown a 3-2 lead. Maine’s Brendan Gibbons’ power-play goal tied it.
The Tomahawks’ Nick Ahern made it 4-3 on the power play, but the Nordiques’ Henrik Hallberg also converted a power play to tie it again at 11:18.
Matousek picked up the puck and had a breakaway on the game-winner at 16:58.
“I saw the ‘D’ fumble the puck,” Matousek said.
“I took the opportunity, used my speed, beat the defenseman and just pulled it to my backhand, beat the goalie into the empty net.”
“We just did what we talked about (Thursday) night. We worked really hard and never gave up. It paid off for us. We’ve just got to do it (Saturday).”
Aben hit an empty net with 5.5 left to set the final. Goaltender Johnson made 28 saves for Johnstown.
The teams play at 7 p.m. Saturday to close the three-game set.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
