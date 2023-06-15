Johnstown Mill Rats infielder Miguel Vega said he and his teammates call the squad’s current run “Mill Rat Magic.”
Vega, particularly over the past few games, has been exhibiting some Mill Rat Magic himself. The Puerto Rico native belted a leadoff home run this past Saturday, and continued the offensive fireworks on Thursday.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Vega stroked a two-out triple to break a 4-all tie and later scored on a passed ball to give Johnstown a 6-4 victory over Champion City at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, running the Mill Rats’ win streak to five games.
“I was just trying to get a pitch I could handle,” said Vega, who plays his college ball at Division II Gannon University. “I got it; a fastball middle-in.
“It’s just trying to play at-bat by at-bat, pitch by pitch. The whole team follows that motto, and we’ve been playing very well doing it.”
Johnstown scored at least one run in its final three turns at bat, but Champion City remained in the game with back-and-forth scoring throughout the contest.
With the Mill Rats holding a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth, Ben Zink hit a solo home run over the bricks in center field to tie the game. The Kings then put runners on second and third with no outs, after a double and an error, but Johnstown reliever Tyler Horvat retired the next three batters via groundout, pop out and strikeout.
Clay Wiesen drew a two-out walk in the bottom half before Vega lined a fastball into the right-center field gap to score Wiesen and put the Mill Rats ahead for good.
“It was a good, back-and-forth game that anyone could’ve taken,” Johnstown manager Tyler Sullivan said.
“We had a bunch of guys step up and execute in big-time spots. Credit to our pitching staff for getting the outs when we really needed them to, and to our hitters for getting on base to produce the runs.”
The triple proved to be a breakthrough in the game for Vega, who was 0-for-3 with a walk going into his the crucial at-bat. He was retired via groundout on two pitches in the first before flying out twice on the first pitch of his next two times at the plate.
“I was way too anxious,” Vega said.
“I mean, I was getting the pitches I wanted. I was looking for fastballs, but they were not good swings. I wasn’t staying through the ball. It’s a small adjustment to make, but it made a big difference in that last at-bat.”
The Mill Rats were able to total eight hits as a team, reaching the mark for the eighth time in 13 games.
Johnstown, however, left eight runners on base, including stranding two in the fourth and leaving the bases loaded in the seventh.
“There were definitely a lot of opportunities to score,” Sullivan said. “I honestly think we could’ve put that game away a long time ago. We kind of got out of ourselves, chased a few pitches, gave in a little bit. But, we stayed in it and eventually got the big hit we needed.”
Jalen Freeman went 3-for-4 with an RBI double to lead the Mill Rats offensively.
Tyler Quade tripled and scored two runs. Horvat earned the win in relief after allowing one run over the final three innings.
Johnstown’s five-game win streak is tied for the team’s longest under Sullivan, matching five consecutive victories from July 8-14 in 2022.
The Mill Rats (8-5) also remained in first place in the Ohio River Valley Division standings, increasing their lead to one game over Lafayette (7-6), which was idle Thursday.
Johnstown will face Champion City (3-10) in game two of the three-game series at 7 p.m. Friday. The Mill Rats are 3-1 against the Kings in 2023, with the lone blemish coming in a shutout loss on opening day.
“I honestly think we can get a little better, get back to the fundamentals a little bit,” Sullivan said. “We don’t have to try and do too much. We have a very close-knit group with guys that are rooting for each other. If we keep this up, it’ll be special, but we have to go 1-0 tomorrow first.”
