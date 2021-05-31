Virginia Commonwealth will head to Starkville, Mississippi to begin the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on Friday.
VCU (37-14), led by coach Shawn Stiffler, a Somerset Area High School graduate, will meet Campbell (35-16) on Friday. No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State (40-15) hosts Samford (35-22) on Friday in the double-elimination regional.
VCU has won 21 straight games to set a program record. It is the nation’s longest current winning streak. The Rams won the Atlantic 10 Tournament title on Saturday. VCU hasn’t lost since April 13.
Pitt did not receive a bid despite posting a 16-10 record against teams that made the field of 64. The Panthers lost seven straight Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season games in May and finished at 23-20. Pitt’s last NCAA appearance came in 1995.
