JENNERSTOWN, Pa. – Caleb Vasos took the checkered flag for the second time on Saturday in the fast 4s race, which turned out to be the only featured event competed at Jennerstown Speedway Complex.
The Stoystown native started third. Vasos also has finished as runner-up twice this season. He leads Skylar Berkey by 54 points through the first six events this year.
Allen Ohler, Berkey, Dennis Shawley and Kaleb Mack finished between second and fifth place, respectively.
The chargers, late models, modifieds, pro stocks and street stocks races were rained out.
