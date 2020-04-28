Richland High School’s J.J. Vasilko was named Coach of the Year in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League and the Rams took three other individual awards.
Richland senior Ian Hill was named Defenseman of the Year, and Westmont Hilltop freshman goaltender Ian Amaranto was Goaltender of the Year as the LMHL announced award winners on Tuesday based upon voting by the coaches and executive committee.
Vasilko led the Rams through adversity to a solid second half during a 9-8-3 season. Richland was a playoff team when the LMHL canceled the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12.
“Unfortunately, the most valuable lesson you learn from all of this is you’ve got to play and coach every game like it’s your last,” said Vasilko, who also took league coach of the year honors in 2014-15. “You don’t know when that day is coming. This group of seniors played their last game without even knowing it was their last game.
“This season I also learned how much I rely on my assistant coaches, Jared Pavic, Steve Tomkowski and Nick Freidhoff. Having a staff like that makes my job easy.”
In 19 games, Hill had 11 goals, 22 assists and 33 points to lead Richland in scoring.
“I thought Ian was the best defenseman in the league,” Vasilko said.
“He played a heck of a lot of minutes with us having three defensemen. He never got tired. He never complained. He just did his job.”
Hill was among the finalists for the league MVP award won by State College’s Robert Zimmerman.
“It’s a blessing that I was able to win this award,” Hill said. “I have a good offense in front of me as well.
“It’s more of a team effort. I think I got this because of my teammates.
“It does stink that the season was cut short but I still have my teammates with me. That helped ease the pain.”
Amaranto went 14-4-0 for the second-place Hilltoppers. He posted a 1.82 goals against average and .918 save percentage.
“He plays with poise and composure regardless of the situation,” Westmont Hilltop coach Art McQuillan said. “He has exceptional focus for a young goaltender.”
Amaranto had three shutouts and was a finalist for the MVP award.
“He was solid in net,” Richland’s Hill said of facing Amaranto. “No matter what we shot at him, he seemed to stop everything. Good reflexes. Normally on a breakaway you’re looking at the net for somewhere to shoot that’s open. It was very slim that you would see an open spot in the net against him.”
Amaranto didn’t resemble a first-year varsity player.
“I’ve been playing all of my life,” the goaltender said. “I was a little nervous coming in because I didn’t know what to expect, but a lot of upperclassmen had my back the whole time. I had a lot of great coaching as well. My coaches believed in me.
“It was a fun season. It stinks that it ended like that. I just enjoyed every moment. It was a great team effort this year.”
State College’s Zimmerman took the MVP honor and top offensive player after also winning the statistic-based awards as the LMHL leader in goals (47), assists (26) and points (73).
Greater Johnstown’s Austin Curtis was third in the league with 36 points and second with 28 goals while being among the MVP finalists.
Central Cambria’s Joseph Semetkoskey was second with 23 assists.
Richland also had the LMHL Rookie of the Year Mitch Paul and Player/Scholar Award winner Seth Stawarz.
“Mitch was a breath of fresh air,” Vasilko said of the top rookie. “He immediately meshed with the team and in a year when we had low numbers, adding a body helps, but adding a skilled player like Mitch makes a world of difference.
“Seth Stawarz can literally do it all,” Vasilko added. “He is a heck of a player and a leader off the ice and that work ethic doesn’t stop in the rink.”
Conemaugh Valley’s Ella Angus earned the Unsung Hero Award for dedication to the team and being a major contributor to the team’s success, but not necessarily as the most statistically recognized player.
“She really epitomized the award to me,” Conemaugh Valley coach Ryan Tyrrell said. “It didn’t matter the situation, I had complete confidence to call on her and she did an excellent job anchoring a line for us at center.
“She didn’t register a ton of stats that are tracked – more of being unlucky – but watching the video just confirmed what I’d see on the bench.
“She led us in plus-minus, giveaways vs takeaways and a lot of the other advanced stats. To top it off, she has an exceptional resume of academic achievements as well.”
Altoona’s Evan Montgomery took the Brad Wess Senior Leadership Award for exceptional ability to lead the team, assist the coaching staff while leading by example and inspiring others to play at a higher level.
Westmont Hilltop’s Sam Snider earned the LMHL Sportsmanship Award for providing the best example of good sportsmanship throughout the season towards his/her teammates, opposing players, coaching staff and officials. The recipient must not have received a major, misconduct, game-misconduct, or match penalty throughout the season and had minimal minor penalties.
Central Cambria (18-2-0) won the regular-season title while outscoring opponents 143-46. The Red Devils were the top seed entering the playoffs before the coronavirus prematurely ended the postseason before it even started. Westmont Hilltop (second seed), State College (third), Hollidaysburg (fourth), Altoona (fifth) and Richland (sixth) rounded out the playoff field before the stoppage.
