JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pitt-Johnstown senior forward John Paul Kromka, already a four-time PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week, picked up his first PSAC West Athlete of the Week honor on Monday after averaging 20.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks in three Mountain Cat games this past week.
Kromka also shot 73.3% from the field and 77.3% from the free-throw line.
In Monday's 73-61 win over Mercyhurst in the Sports Center, Kromka scored a game-high 17 points on 5 of 7 shooting and a perfect 7 of 7 from the line. He also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Kromka then scored 13 points on 6 of 10 shooting while pulling down nine rebounds in a 77-63 victory at Edinboro on Wednesday.
He wrapped up the week by posting a career-high 31 points and grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds to help Pitt-Johnstown defeat California (Pa.) 76-72 on Saturday.
