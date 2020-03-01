The Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team earned the No. 5-seed in the Western Division and will make its second consecutive appearance in the PSAC Tournament with an opening-round game at fourth-seeded California (Pa.) on Monday.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at the California Convocation Center.
The winner of Monday’s opening round clash advances to a PSAC quarterfinals at Western Division top-seeded Indiana (Pa.) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The top six teams from each division earned an opportunity to compete in the PSAC tourney while the top two teams from each division earned a first-round bye. The highest remaining seed from the Western Division will host the semifinals and finals. The tournament winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Division II Tournament.
Pitt-Johnstown ended the 2019-20 regular season at 16-12 overall and 11-11 in the PSAC West following Saturday’s 68-48 loss at eighth-ranked Indiana.
Gabrielle Smith scored 15 points and Alli McGrath added 14 points to lead the Mountain Cats.
Smith (16.6 ppg.), McGrath (15.4 ppg.), and Olivia Fasick (10.3 ppg.) lead the Mountain Cats in scoring, while Ashley Norling is adding 7.7 ppg.
Maddie Shanahan (6.6 rpg.), McGrath (5.1 rpg.), and Smith (5.0 rpg.) pace the team in rebounding, and Fasick and Shanahan lead Pitt-Johnstown in assists at 4.2 and 3.0 assists per game, respectively.
Smith goes into Monday’s game ranked sixth on the Pitt-Johnstown scoring list with 1,540 points, and 22nd on the all-time rebounding list with 588 rebounds.
California, under ninth-year coach Jess Strom, closed out the regular season at 20-8 overall and 14-8 in the PSAC West after Saturday’s 63-59 loss to Gannon.
Shauna Harrison had 19 points and nine rebounds, while D.J. Hahn had 16 points and Olivia Hudson added 11 points for the Vulcans.
Monica Burns (14.2 ppg.), Bianca Jasper (10.8 ppg.), Harrison (10.1 ppg.), and Hudson (9.0 ppg.) lead California (PA) in scoring, while Harrison and Jasper lead the team in rebounding at 5.7 rpg. and 5.4 rpg., respectively.
California swept a pair of regular season games from the Mountain Cats. On Jan. 3, Jasper’s 17 points and Hahn’s 16 points led five Vulcan double-figure scorers in an 80-57 victory in California. McGrath’s 14 points paced Pitt-Johnstown. California then secured a 76-51 win in the Sports Center on Feb. 5 behind Harrison’s game-highs of 28 points and 11 rebounds.
The Mountain Cats were led by Fasick’s 10 points and Norling’s nine points.
