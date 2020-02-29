In this photo made on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown wrestling coach Pat Pecora, right, greets Chris Eddins, the teams 149 pound competitor as they warm up before an NCAA college wrestling match against Gannon in Johnstown, Pa. Pecora, who started coaching with the Johnstown team as a 22-year-old in 1972, had become the winningest wrestling coach in NCAA history with his 217th victory, breaking a 46-year-old record, on Feb. 7, 2020. The team defeated Gannon to raise Pecora's record to 618-151-8.