ERIE – Pitt-Johnstown sent six wrestlers into the finals and came away with four champions and a total of eight NCAA national tournament qualifiers on its way to winning to the NCAA Division II Super Region I Tournament title on Saturday at Mercyhurst University. Pitt-Johnstown, which claimed its 23 NCAA regional championship and second straight under coach Pat Pecora, finished with 147.5 points, 17 points better than second-place Gannon.
Brendan Howard (125 pounds), Jacob Ealy (141), Chris Eddins (149) and Brock Biddle (174) each won individual championships, while Tyler Warner (133) and Connor Craig (184) were finalists.
Devin Austin (165) and Allan Beattie (285) placed third to qualify for the national tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on March 13-14.
“We came away with four champions,” Pecora said. “Brendan Howard won his second straight regional title and Jacob Ealy was our first true freshman to win a championship since Chris Eddins. Eddins got his third title, and Brock Biddle beat the nation’s top-ranked wrestler at 174 pounds to win a championship after losing pretty decisively to him earlier in the year.”
Pitt-Johnstown also got a fourth-place finish from Alex Delp at 184 and a fifth-place finish from Jacob Burgette at 157.
Howard received a first-round bye, then won a 10-1 major decision over Alderson-Broaddus’ Noah Hodges in the quarterfinals. Howard reached the finals with a 6-2 decision over Seton Hill’s Frank Bonura, before winning his second straight regional title with a 9-4 win over Jacob Dunlap (Gannon).
Ealy, the No.1 seed at 141, opened with a bye and a 17-0 technical fall at 5:33 over East Stroudsburg’s Matthew Rosa. In the semifinals, Ealy dealt Nick Young (Gannon) a 13-2 major decision loss, then won the regional crown with a 6-4 decision over Mercyhurst’s Alexis Soriano.
Eddins, a two-time national champion got a first-round bye, then coasted into the finals with a 16-0 technical fall over Gannon’s Nick Young and 4-0 decision over American International’s Joel Morth. In the finals, Eddins scored an 8-0 major decision over Gannon’s Dom Means to claim his third regional championship.
Biddle got a first-round bye and a 16-0 technical fall at 2:35 over Kutztown’s Anthony Emig to secure a spot in the semifinals. Biddle followed with an 11-2 major decision over Brandon Matthews (Seton Hill) to set up a finals match with East Stroudsburg’s Mike Raccioppi, the national No.1-ranked wrestler at 174. Biddle pulled off the upset and downed Raccioppi, 8-3.
