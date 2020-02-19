The Cambria County Board of Commissioners will host a ceremony on Friday to honor University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown wrestling coach Pat Pecora, who earlier this month became college wrestling’s all-time winningest coach.
The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Athletics Hall of Fame Room at Pitt-Johnstown’s Sports Center. Pecora will be in attendance, as will Commissioners Tom Chernisky, B.J. Smith and Scott Hunt, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. and Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar.
“Coach Pat Pecora shows up to work each day, and for 44 years he shows up and teaches young men how to win during a match and how to succeed in life,” Chernisky said on Wednesday in a press release announcing the ceremony.
Pecora, who is in his 44th season at NCAA Division II Pitt-Johnstown, earned his record 617th career win when his wrestlers defeated Mercyhurst University 22-12 on Feb. 7. The record was previously held by late Oregon State University coach Dale Thomas, who had 616 wins in his career.
“Congratulations to Coach Pecora on being the all-time wins leader,” Smith said in Wednesday’s press release.
“Coach Pecora has won two national championships and 22 NCAA regional titles, but people will remember the positive impact he has had on young men’s lives.”
“This is a tremendous accomplishment and Coach Pecora is an amazing coach, but his care for each wrestler that he coaches is what sets him apart,” added Hunt.
Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @markpesto.
