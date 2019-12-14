The fourth-ranked Pitt-Johnstown wrestling team closed out the first semester, and made it two wins over top-10-ranked opponents in a week with a 28-13 victory over No. 10 West Liberty, Saturday afternoon in the Sports Center.
Last Saturday, Pitt-Johnstown traveled to seventh-ranked Ashland and dealt the Eagles a 19-12 loss.
“It was a good way to end the term,”
Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “Our guys wrestled well. Overall, it was a great team win.”
Two-time defending national champion Chris Eddins (149 pounds) broke open a four-point match with a second period fall to help the Mountain Cats improve to 10-2.
“I think the win at 149 helped turn the tide for us,” Pecora said.
Pitt-Johnstown got off to a quick start. Seventh-ranked Brendan Howard defeated Corey Secrist 6-2 at 125, and Matt Siszka scored a 10-2 major decision over Jett Pattison at 133 to give the Mountain Cats a 7-0 lead.
In a matchup of nationally-ranked wrestlers at 141, West Liberty’s third-ranked Darius Bunch erased a 3-1 first period deficit to get the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard with an 8-4 decision over No. 12 Jacob Ealy.
Pitt-Johnstown responded with top-ranked Eddin’s fall at 3:58 over Jamie Ward in the 149-pound bout, before Nate Smith dealt Blake Miller a 4-0 shutout loss at 157 to increase the lead to 16-3.
The Mountain Cats continued to pour it on.
Two-time All-American and third-ranked Devin Austin won a 12-2 major decision over Chase Morgan at 165, and fourth-ranked Brock Biddle’s 17-2 technical fall at 4:32 over Chance Morgan at 174 pushed the lead to 25-3 and guaranteed a Pitt-Johnstown victory.
The Hilltoppers won two of the final three bouts to set the final at 28-13.
Sandwiched around a 10-5 win by Pitt-Johnstown’s Alex Delp at 197, the Hilltoppers got an 11-3 major decision win by Zane Lanham over Emorson Wentz at 184, and a first period pin from Francesco Borsellino in the bout at 285.
With the loss, the Hilltoppers fell to 4-5.
The Mountain Cats will break for the holiday season before competing in the 2020 NCAA Division II National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky, on Jan. 10-11. Pitt-Johnstown will host its next match on Feb. 7 against Mercyhurst at 7 p.m. in the Sports Center.
