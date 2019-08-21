Coach Eric Kinsey’s Pitt-Johnstown squad was picked by the league’s coaches to finish sixth in the Western Division.
No. 4 West Chester and Mercyhurst topped the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference men’s soccer preseason poll for their respective divisions.
With the addition of Shepherd to the PSAC, the sport of men’s soccer will be split into Eastern and Western divisions for the first time since 2009. The East will consist of seven teams while the West has six. The top three of each division will earn a spot in the PSAC postseason.
Pitt-Johnstown, which returns 10 starters from a year ago, will be led by senior forwards/midfielders Josh Briscoe, Clay Cottman and John Knox and junior defender Chase Kuhn.
However, the Mountain Cats must replace D.J. Vogelman, the team’s top scorer, who produced five goals, three assists, and 13 points in 2018.
Pitt-Johnstown opens the season at Penn State-New Kensington on Sept. 5.
