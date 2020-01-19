Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball fans might have had their “500” signs at the ready during halftime of a Saturday afternoon game against Slippery Rock University.
The Mountain Cats took a 14-point halftime lead into the Sports Center locker room, and 31st-year coach Bob Rukavina appeared to be a lock to pick up milestone win No. 500.
Slippery Rock, known as a comeback team, had other ideas. The Rock eventually pulled ahead by as many as 3 points with 7:11 remaining.
“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking but the old saying is, ‘Good teams find a way to win,’ ” said Pitt-Johnstown 6-foot-7 sophomore forward John Paul Kromka after the Mountain Cats edged The Rock 72-69. “I’m just glad we got the win today.”
Not just “The Win,” but also “The 500th Win.
“It was just a great win,” said Rukavina, who was denied the milestone on Wednesday when visiting Mercyhurst University upset Pitt-Johnstown.
“Five-hundred wins. I’ve been here a long time. That’s one thing that proves.
“I’ve enjoyed every one of them and I hope I have a few more in me.”
Pitt-Johnstown (15-3, 9-2 PSAC Western Division) had a huge effort from senior guard Josh Wise, who had 21 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:05 remaining to put the Mountain Cats ahead 70-67.
After Slippery Rock got within a point and had an inbounds play with 6.4 seconds left, Wise timed his jump, deflected Slippery Rock’s Deontae Robinson’s pass and gained possession.
“I was just reading his eyes,” Wise said. “I knew if they got it into (Micah) Till, there’s a good chance he gets fouled or scores.
“When I saw his eyes go up, I just figured, ‘Jump as high as you can.’ I got a piece of it and it landed in my hands.”
Pitt-Johnstown junior Marcin Wiszomirski (12 points) added a layup at the buzzer to set the final.
“You’ve just got to bend but don’t break,” Wise said.
“You’ve just got to continue to play hard, buy in and trust yourself and trust your teammates.
“We just did a really good job of when we got down, we stayed together.”
Sophomore guard Fred Mulbah had 10 points, eight assists and five steals for the Mountain Cats. Slippery Rock was led by Will Robinson Jr. (24 points), Micah Till (16) and Amante Britt (14).
In the women’s game:
Pitt-Johnstown 77, Slippery Rock 67: The Rock took a 12-point advantage in the first quarter, but the Mountain Cats closed the frame on a 16-3 run capped by freshman point guard Olivia Fasick’s halfcourt, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put the hosts up by a point.
From there, Pitt-Johnstown (10-7, 5-6) battled to its third consecutive win.
“We just knew we needed to pick up our energy, our intensity, work together more, move the ball and get more quality open shots,” Pitt-Johnstown senior Gabrielle Smith said after scoring a game-high 20 points and grabbing six rebounds.
Pitt-Johnstown had a sluggish start and fell behind 11-2 after a Madison Johnson layup for The Rock (4-13, 2-9).
A 3-pointer by Slippery Rock’s Daeja Quick made it 16-4 with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter.
Pitt-Johnstown forced four turnovers and blocked a shot during the late run. After Lindsay Shuke had a steal with 2 seconds left, she got the ball to Fasick, who took a dribble to midcourt and launched a shot to beat the buzzer and give the Mountain Cats a 20-19 lead.
“That was awesome,” Smith said. “That was a huge momentum-shifter. We had just went on a big run and to end the quarter on top after we were down by 10 was a really big momentum-changer for us.”
Fasick had 18 points and senior Alli McGrath had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Mountain Cats. Junior Maddie Shanahan had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“We were down 12 points and ended up making a 16-3 run in about 3 minutes of play,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Mike Drahos said.
“I challenged our girls during the timeout. I was really displeased with our effort and intensity to start the game.
“They really responded to be up by 1. Obviously Liv’s half-courter at the buzzer makes it nicer.”
LeeAnn Gibson, Brooke Hinderliter and Johnson each scored 14 points for Slippery Rock, and Karington Ketterer and Quick each netted 11.
