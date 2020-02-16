Prior to its meet against No. 21 Gannon, fourth-ranked Pitt-Johnstown recognized its five senior wrestlers, then went out and won its fifth consecutive PSAC Dual-Meet title with a 21-10 victory over the Golden Knights Saturday night in the Sports Center.
“I was glad to see our seniors finish out the dual-meet season on such a high note,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said in a telephone interview.
“We’ve achieved some great things so far this season and it’s nice to win the dual-meet title, which means we beat all of the teams in the conference. Our guys really deserved this.”
Senior two-time national champion Chris Eddins, a senior, became the 25th Mountain Cat to reach 100 career wins and helped Pitt-Johnstown close out the regular season at 21-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 in the PSAC.
“Eddins has been a high performance, low-maintenance kid throughout his career,” Pecora said. “He has been the epitome of consistency every year and is very special.”
In addition to Eddins, the other seniors recognized were Brendan Howard, Devin Austin, Mike Geyer and Tyler Oliver.
At 125, fourth-ranked Howard got a second period escape and a point for riding time to defeat 2019 national qualifier Jacob Dunlap, 2-0, before 2019 national champion Tyler Warner returned to the Mountain Cat lineup and held off national qualifier Austin Hertel, 1-0, at 133 to give Pitt-Johnstown a 6-0 advantage.
Pitt-Johnstown kept it going when Jacob Ealy dealt Nick Young a 7-5 loss in a match between two of the top-four wrestlers in the region, then Eddins shut out 12th-ranked Dom Means at 149.
Gannon, 8-6 overall and 5-2 in the PSAC, got back in it with wins at 157 and 165. A 14-3 major decision by Evan Fisler over Jacob Burgette at 157, got the Golden Knights on the scoreboard, and eight-ranked Alex Farenchak scored a 4-1 win over No. 4 Austin at 165 to cut the deficit to 12-7.
However, Pitt-Johnstown answered with a 6-1 win by No. 6 Brock Biddle at 174 and 2019 national champion and fifth-ranked Connor Craig’s 5-2 decision over Joel Leise at 184 to extend the lead to 18-7 with two bouts remaining.
At 197, fifth-ranked Freddie Nixon defeated Alex Delp to narrow Gannon’s game to 18-10, but it was not enough.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Allan Beattie won a 6-0 decision over Gehrig Hutchison, 6-0, at 285 to close out the match.
Pitt-Johnstown travels to the 2020 Super Region I Tournament at Mercyhurst on Feb. 29.
