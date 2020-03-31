This was the season that was supposed to be worth the wait for Zach Zinn. The Pitt-Johnstown fifth-year senior was splitting time between left field and designated hitter, making his decision to spend an extra year in college and on the diamond pay off.
It was also supposed to be the breakout season for right-handed pitcher Dylan Heid, whose mid-90s fastball was going to catch the attention of major league scouts and push the Mountain Cats toward their best performance in years.
Instead, it’s the season that never was – at least in terms of college eligibility.
Zinn batted .292 in eight games and Heid had a 1.78 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 251/3 innings, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a quick end to their dreams for this season.
Thanks to the NCAA’s announcement on Monday that student-athletes in spring sports will be granted an extra year of eligibility, they’ll each have the opportunity to start that dream over again in 2021.
But they face the question that many student-athletes are going to have to ask themselves over the next few months: At what price?
“In a lot of sports in Division II and in Division I, they’re not getting a lot of money,” Pitt-Johnstown Athletic Director Pat Pecora said of the scholarship limits outside of big-time college athletics. “A lot of the sports other than football and basketball in Division I, can they afford it? Is it worth it?”
Financial matter
Many of the decisions that must be made over the next year – both for individuals and programs – will come down to finances.
Division II baseball programs are allowed to give out the equivalent of nine full scholarships, although most players only get a fraction of a scholarship. Pecora said Tuesday that the Mountain Cats baseball program falls short of that nine-scholarship mark.
The NCAA ruling states that schools can go beyond current scholarship limits in order to bring in new recruits for next season while also keeping the seniors granted an extra year of eligibility. It also leaves the question of how to fund those scholarships up to the individual institutions.
“Athletic directors haven’t gotten anything that says here’s the result of this,” Pecora said.
“I’m expecting to get something like that soon so that coaches can make decisions on incoming recruits.”
So, while Zinn and Heid could each return to play for the Mountain Cats next season at their current scholarship levels, Pitt-Johnstown would have to come up with the extra resources to cover those expenses.
Life on hold
Zinn is scheduled to begin his career as a civil engineer in Mechanicsburg on June 1. He’s already delayed his professional life by a year for his love of the game.
“I knew it was never going to be a professional endeavor,” the Northern York graduate said in a phone interview. “I pushed everything back a year. I could have been done with my schooling. That was my decision. … They’re still dangling that extra year of eligibility in front of me.”
If circumstances were different, Zinn might jump at the NCAA’s carrot, but he’s about to earn his degree and Pitt-Johnstown does not offer graduate courses, leaving him out of options.
“If that were the case, I would go back,” he said of the prospect of a master’s degree from Pitt-Johnstown. “With no more educational opportunities, what does that mean?”
Heid and seek
Heid faces a different dilemma. He was hoping that he would be selected in Major League Baseball’s draft – probably after the 20th round but somewhere in the 40-round draft. Those hopes took a big hit with the end of the college season, and they were crushed when baseball’s new labor agreement slashed the length of the draft. It could now be limited to five rounds, although some insiders are hopeful it could expand to as many as 10. Either way, it’s unlikely that the Chester County product will hear his name called if and when the draft, which has been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, is conducted this year.
“He was getting better every start,” Pitt-Johnstown baseball coach Todd Williams said. “You look at the what-ifs and the coulda, woulda, shoulda – in a couple weeks, he could have been even better.”
Heid now has the option to come back next year in a Pitt-Johnstown uniform and impress the scouts, but he has to decide if that’s worth it.
“I didn’t play freshman year, but I’m graduating this year,” the computer science major said. “If I don’t get drafted this year, there aren’t many other classes I can take. I could get a minor in math.”
If he doesn’t get selected in the draft, Heid could still have the possibility of signing on with a team as a free agent, where the maximum signing bonus is now $20,000.
“If I get signed, I’ll probably take it,” he said. “Coming back for the fifth year, I’ll just need school paid for. There’s not much I could come back for.”
‘Not a necessity’
For Williams, the outbreak has put things in perspective.
“We found out when they shut everything down, sports aren’t a necessity,” he said. “They’re entertainment, but it’s not a necessity of life.”
It’s also making his baseball players confront some startling realities.
“That’s the thing they have to look at,” Williams said. “How bad do they want to try something before they start in their career?”
