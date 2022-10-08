DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. received news during the week that the Indians would be without starting quarterback Tanner Shirley for Saturday's matchup with Northwest.
While that development would usually mean a significant blow to an offense, Penna wasn’t too concerned, mostly because of who was stepping in for his senior signal caller.
Junior Jon Updyke filled in capably, throwing for 154 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns to lift the Indians to a 35-6 victory over the Rangers on Saturday night.
Updyke had experience playing quarterback for Greater Johnstown before transferring to Conemaugh Township where he has been a versatile piece of the offense serving as both a receiver and running back.
Penna, who stepped down as Greater Johnstown’s football coach and athletic director in December 2018, trusted that Updyke was capable of handling the impromptu position switch because of how familiar the pair were with each other.
“We go back a long way, so I’ve seen him do that before,” Penna said of Updyke. “I was really confident coming here today that he’d be able to do the things we asked of him. We just tried to keep them off balance.”
Conemaugh Township receiver Ethan Black assisted his quarterback by doing a little bit of everything.
Black, who was the recipient of both of Updyke’s touchdown tosses, tallied five catches for 109 yards and also rushed three times for 49 yards. He also intercepted Northwest quarterback Carter Hontz late in the first quarter.
His well-regarded speed also terrorized Northwest on special teams after he ran a punt back 70 yards for a touchdown.
“You got a guy like No. 5 (Black) who can fly, every time he touches the ball, he might score,” Northwest coach Carl Majer said. “It showed tonight.”
He capped off the score by catching the 2-point conversion pass from Updyke to give Conemaugh Township a 28-6 lead with three minutes to play in the third quarter.
“We were just missing some key players tonight. The rest of the team stepped up. We had some younger guys step up,” said Black of what the Indians did to be successful in Shirley’s absence. “They just gave me the opportunity to do what I could do.”
Northwest scored first after QB Carter Hontz faked a handoff and threw to a wide open Hunter Gmiter for a 13-yard touchdown on a fourth-down-and-4. The extra point was blocked and the Rangers led 6-0 with five minutes to play in the first half.
But Conemaugh Township took back the momentum and changed the complexion of the game with two scores in the final 2:17 before halftime.
The Indians tied the game at 6-all when Updyke capped a 70-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run. After a quick three-and-out and punt by Northwest, Conemaugh Township got the ball back with 1:21 to play.
Updyke threw a short pass to Black, who avoided the grasp of several defenders before sprinting past the Northwest secondary for a 60-yard touchdown. Black dove into the end zone on a broken play to tack on the 2-point conversion and make it 14-6 heading into halftime.
“He (Black) is dynamic and he’s unselfish,” Penna said. “We moved him all over the place today because we had to. I told him and Jon we needed a herculean effort out of you guys and we got it.”
After another Northwest punt opened the second half, Conemaugh Township capitalized with a 60-yard drive that ended with a 19-yard TD run by Updyke to stretch the Indians lead to 20-6 with 5:14 to play in the third.
It was more than enough points for Conemaugh Township’s defense, which totaled six sacks and shut out Northwest in the second half. Senior linebacker Michael Shonko led the way with three sacks.
Conemaugh Township (6-1) will see tough sledding over the next two weeks when it hosts WestPAC rivals Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber.
“As long as we keep doing our thing and the younger guys keep stepping up, we’ll be fine,” said Black.
