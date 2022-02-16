ARMAGH, Pa. – United High School’s Jordyn Travis’ senior-year surge caught the eye of Penn State Altoona.
The Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference member was the first to reach out to the 5-foot-9 versatile guard during her recruitment. On Wednesday, Penn State Altoona’s faith was rewarded as Travis officially committed to the school during a celebratory signing ceremony inside the school’s board room.
“That was basically one of the first schools that reached out to me,” Travis said. “I went and visited it, and I just love it there. I just think it’s right.
“I met the head coach and everything, and she seems really nice.”
As a junior, Travis averaged 3.9 points per game on a Lions squad that finished as District 6 Class 2A runner-up. Travis is averaging close to 10 points per contest this season, according to first-year coach Craig Bytner.
“This year, Jordan definitely has taken a really big jump,” Bytner said. “She worked really hard in the offseason. This year, it just clicked for her and she really came alive offensively. She’s always been a great defender. She’s one of our leading scorers now. Her hard work has definitely paid off.”
Travis, a 2021 Santa Fund Soccer Classic selection and member of United’s track and field team, will major in criminal justice. Her strength is attacking the rim thanks to an altered offensive style employed by the Lions.
“Her driving the basketball is her strength,” Bytner said. “We have a lot of new starters this year and that makes a big difference. I think this year, the lane has kind of opened up for her because we spread the floor a little bit more than they did in years past. She took advantage of it. She’s not afraid of contact.
“Every time she drives, she has a chance to score.”
Travis will join a Penn State Altoona program led by coach Halee Adams. The Lions are 7-16, 6-9 in the AMCC this season.
“I met a couple members of the team and they’re really nice,” Travis said. “They went out of their way to come say hi to me and everything.”
Travis played for ESP (Elite Sports Professionals) on the travel circuit. Her ascension this season on the hardwood changed the course of her college future.
“It was basically just something that came up the last couple months,” Travis said. “This year is definitely my biggest year. This is the first year that anyone has ever actually reached out to me.”
Travis is a key cog on this season’s 16-6 Lions, who will play in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs starting next week.
Travis is the daughter of Steve and Kelli Travis, of Penn Run.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
