ARMAGH, Pa. – An aura of familiarity will greet United High School senior Ben Tomb at a nearby campus.
He will spend his college career surrounded by coaches he is already well-acquainted with. The left-handed pitcher will join the baseball program at Pitt-Johnstown after he signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday surrounded by family and coaches.
“A lot of my coaches that I played for before in summer and travel ball (Flood City Elite), some of them coach at UPJ," Tomb said. "That makes me more comfortable and it’s closer to home. Money was big factor, too. They gave me a lot of money to play there.”
Tomb will continue learning under pitching coach Rick Roberts while with the Mountain Cats. Roberts advanced to the Triple-A level with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 10th round in 1997 out of Forest Hills High School.
“I’ve had him since I was probably 8 years old," Tomb said. "I’ve been doing lessons with him. I’m going to like playing for him for another four years.”
Tomb will major in civil engineering at Pitt-Johnstown, an NCAA Division II member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). He also received interest from Indiana (Pa.), Seton Hill and West Virginia.
In 2021, Tomb posted eye-opening numbers on the mound. He compiled an 8-1 record with a 0.95 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. Over 81% of his outs came via the punchout. He averaged a whopping 17.1 strikeouts per 7 innings and fanned 11 or more batters in a game on eight occasions.
The sturdy 6-foot-4 hurler attacks hitters with a fastball consistently in the mid 80s.
“Just going right at kids. A lot of times, they’re not going to have the bat speed to catch up with his fastball at this level," said United baseball coach Doug McNulty, a standout with the Johnstown Grays and a New York Mets draft pick after his college career at Akron. "The next step for him is to develop his secondary stuff, his third pitch (to go with his fastball and curveball)."
Tomb, also a member of the basketball team, throws from a low three-quarters slot to create deception.
"His bread and butter is his fastball, whether it’s a two-seam that tails away or if he wants to come in with his four-seamer," McNulty said. "It’s tough for hitters, they’re not used to seeing that velo at this level to have to really gear up for it. Even the teams that did gear up for it and had a week to know they were going to hit against him, it’s still an uphill battle.”
Tomb has a 12-1 record and 1.92 ERA with 183 strikeouts over 83 2/3 innings in two seasons. The 2020 campaign was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also hit .379 with four doubles, three triples, two home runs, 38 RBIs and a 1.103 on-base plus slugging percentage.
“I’m going to try throw harder, be more accurate with my off-speed pitches and locate more," Tomb set out his goals for his senior season.
Tomb struck out 18 batters in a one-hit shutout of Marion Center on April 5. He also fanned 17 Penns Manor hitters on April 12.
“In terms of the velocity, we knew it would get there, but he’s a bulldog competitor," McNulty said. "You wish every kid has the mentality he does. Him and his family deserve all the credit. They’ve worked their butts off, traveling, getting extra work. Everything he has is God-given is in his left arm. With the tutelage of all the other coaches like Rick Roberts and Mike Connolly, that’s why he’s here.
"It takes a village to raise a child. In baseball, it takes a lot more than a village.”
Tomb is the son of Steve and Alicia Tomb, of Vintondale.
