ARMAGH, Pa. – Blending two different schools into one football team is not an easy task, but the United Valley Lions may have found the right recipe. The United and Blacklick Valley co-op made a statement with a 46-14 win over Homer-Center on Friday night to improve to 4-0 on the season.
Dating back to the end of the 2022 season, the Lions have now won seven consecutive games and it has brought the two communities together to believe in this football team.
“Both communities are proud,” said United Valley coach Kevin Marabito after his team put together one of its strongest performances of the season. “Both football teams were two struggling teams with players. Could we have survived? Yeah, but we would have been at 21 players and Blacklick would have been at 22 players. It’s great for the community and it’s great for the players.
“The kids just get along and you wouldn’t believe that we’re two separate schools.”
The belief the United Valley team has shown through four games is evident. The game on Friday night started on a controversial note. Homer-Center opted for an onside kick to open the game, and the Wildcats recovered, on what was a missed call by the officials.
“The funny part is that it did hit our guy, it grazed him, then it hit their guy,” said veteran Homer-Center coach Greg Page. “We thought, ‘What the heck?’ We’ve been up against it the past two weeks and wanted to take that chance.”
The risk paid off as Homer-Center struck first with a 54-yard scoring strike from Braden Dunn to Will Jones to give the visitors a quick 7-0 lead.
The panic never set in for the Lions. In fact, they never blinked. United Valley responded calmly with a seven-play, 71-yard drive capped off by a 26-yard touchdown run from Caden McCully, who was just getting started.
“It’s a team this year that we do not panic,” said Marabito. “I mean, we’ve fallen behind in a few games this year. Our kids just don’t bat an eye, they’re believing in what we’re doing. There’s no panic.”
The Lions kept at it with that mindset. McCully scored touchdowns on his team’s next three drives in the first half to help build a 27-7 lead at the break. The senior running back finished with 20 carries for 245 yards and five touchdowns.
“The line was holding their blocks for a good while and it allowed the whole play to develop and when the whole play develops you can have the cutbacks or the hole you are supposed to hit,” said McCully after a career performance. “I just couldn’t be prouder of the line with the way they played.”
The second half again started with another strong haymaker from the Wildcats. Homer-Center marched down the field with a methodical nine-play, 74-yard drive. Landon Hill scored to make it 27-14.
On the ensuing drive, United Valley responded, but in unconventional fashion.
The Lions were hit with four penalties, and needed two fourth-down conversions to get there, but ultimately Gino DiPaolo jetted into the end zone from five yards away to extend the lead to 33-14.
“I commented on the sidelines, ‘We’re the kings of third- and fourth-and-long and giving it up’ and you can’t do that, you’ve just got to rise up and make a play and they did, and we didn’t,” said Page of that game-changing drive.
United Valley never looked back, and on its next possession, McCully broke loose for a 72-yard touchdown run to cap off a spectacular individual effort.
“He goes hard all the time and tonight just proved it,” Marabito said of his senior back.
“He had those cutbacks on that zone, he was just reading it.”
United Valley will look to make it a 5-0 start next week when it hosts Marion Center.
