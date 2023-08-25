NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Isaac Worthington had just limped off the field holding his hamstring a few moments earlier, but, with the game on the line in the waning minutes, he returned on defense.
He had one more play to make.
“I dropped back and read the quarterback’s eyes and came up as soon as he looked at (his receiver). I knew where the ball was going,” Worthington said.
Ethan Donatelli’s pass would have kept a potential game-winning drive alive, but Worthington came up on fourth down to separate Jack Sheredy from the ball on fourth down and preserve United Valley’s 20-14 win over Northern Cambria on Friday night, as two of the Heritage Conference’s preseason favorites squared off at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium.
“That might have been one of my first (pass breakups like that),” Worthington, who passed and ran for touchdowns late in the first half, said. “We came out picked as the top team, so there was a lot of pressure. We haven’t won many games in my career, so it was a big thing to win the season opener.”
It was the fourth straight win for Worthington’s Lions, but none of the three they pulled off at the end of a non-playoff season last year were of the caliber of beating the reigning District 6 Class 1A champion on its home field.
“We really pulled together. We faced adversity. It feels really good to win here to prove we’re on the right path,” United Valley senior running back-linebacker Caden McCully said.
Held in check for three quarters, McCully got into the end zone on a 10-yard run that seemed to ice the contest with 7:27 left by giving the Lions a two-score lead.
However, Donatelli connected with Ty Dumm for their second touchdown pass of the game a little less than five minutes later. Northern Cambria’s Ben Messina then recovered the onside kick when it bounced off a Lion upman at the Lion 45.
Northern Cambria, though, couldn’t get a yard from there. Worthington administered the coup de grace and United Valley ran out the clock.
Donatelli passed for 219 yards in defeat.
“We just didn’t execute, particularly in the first half,” Northern Cambria coach Sam Shutty said. “The key to beating them, I thought, was to win third down, not give them long drives, get off the field and keep our legs fresh.
“We weren’t able to do that.”
United Valley trailed 7-0 until Worthington zipped an 11-yard bullet to Gino DiPaolo with 1:06 left in the first half to pull the Lions within a point; the conversion pass was ruled to be trapped.
A pass interference penalty on third-and-9 kept the drive alive for the Lions, one of three Colt penalties on United Valley’s initial scoring drive.
The Lions weren’t done, though. As United Valley did later, Northern Cambria mishandled the ensuing kickoff, giving United Valley the ball on the Colt 35.
A 23-yard pass from Worthington to Zach Travis put the Lions on the doorstep again, and Worthington tucked the ball and ran up the middle under the Northern Cambria pass rush for the go-ahead score, 14-7.
It was almost all Northern Cambria to that point, United Valley’s only previous threat snuffed by an Ethan Donatelli interception the play after Worthington had to come out of the game when his helmet came off after a tackle.
Donatelli teamed with Dumm on a 19-yard score at the 2:44 mark of the first quarter staked the Colts to a 7-0 lead. Donatelli completed his first nine passes for 125 yards in his second career start.
The Colts almost scored on their first series, but DiPaolo stripped Caleb Dolney of the ball on a 42-yard pass play, and Braydon Brown recovered at the United Valley 5.
Afterward, veteran Lion coach Kevin Marabito looked emotionally spent and said wins like that are “tough on the old man.”
“I feel so good for the kids. We faced adversity,” Marabito said. “We’re finally understanding what it takes to win.”
“This is going to give us a boost,” DiPaolo said. “It proves that we can win.”
