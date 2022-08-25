ARMAGH, Pa. – When going through the position battles along his offensive line early in camp, United Valley football coach Kevin Marabito had to stop to refer to his roster, which he had to retrieve from his truck.
Marabito’s been at this for a while, but not being sure of who is on his team isn’t a sign of any cognitive difficulties for a man who’s taken Ferndale, Greater Johnstown and United to District 6 championship games over the past 30 years.
It’s just that his roster doubled in size in the offseason as a result of United’s co-op with Blacklick Valley.
A team that figured to have 25 kids at the end of 2021 now has 50.
“I’m still learning the names,” Marabito said.
Marabito and the United Valley players’ hopes are high that the merger can bring a lot better results from two programs that combined to go 1-18 in 2021. Initial perceptions were fairly positive.
“When I first heard about it, I was a little leery. I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Lions junior running back/linebacker Caden McCully, who rushed for 427 yards and racked up a team-high 45 solo tackles for United a year ago.
“Everything’s going pretty good. I think we’re going to have a pretty good year this year.”
As a result of the combination of the two programs, Marabito has 29 – yes, 29 – returning starters this season as United Valley tries to push its way up the standings in the Heritage Conference.
The Lions open the season on Friday at Homer-Center, the coaches’ pick as the preseason favorite.
“Every position has a viable backup that isn’t going to be a freshman at 120 pounds,” Marabito said. “That’s been the positive. You’re not expecting a freshman to come in and start at varsity.
“We could surprise some people if the kids keep progressing the way they’re progressing right now. I feel we should be a lot more competitive.”
Marabito has two quarterbacks with starting experience for their respective programs and a pair of running backs that were second on their teams in rushing in 2021. There are five linemen back that are at least 220 pounds, and that doesn’t even include former Blacklick Valley starting tackle Chris Clark, who’s dropped 40 pounds in an effort to get quicker while maintaining his strength to make his senior season that much more successful.
Junior Gino DiPaolo caught 22 passes at Blacklick Valley in 2021, and Alex Reba, who was getting a look at running back, hauled in 12. Junior tight end Zach Travis ranked second in catches for United in 2021. Junior Gaige Grassmyer also is a favorite to be taking in passes from either Isaac Worthington to Brayden Brown, both of whom are 11th graders themselves.
“Going from a passing offense to a running offense could be a challenge, but we’ve got better receivers now,” DiPaolo said. “I’m pretty excited. Since camp started, we’ve had a chance to be around each other a lot more. We’ve been getting to know each other and I think it’s working out well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.