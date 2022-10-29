JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The inaugural season of the United Valley co-op between the former United and Blacklick Valley football programs did not get off to an encouraging start, with the newly formed squad dropping six of its first seven contests.
However, coach Kevin Marabito’s Lions turned things around during the latter part of the campaign, and United Valley concluded the year with its third consecutive win Saturday afternoon after defeating Conemaugh Valley 41-22 in the final Heritage-WestPAC crossover contest for both teams.
“It’s a great feeling,” Marabito said. “The kids just kept working hard, and for us to end up with a three-game winning streak from where we started and finish 4-6, it’s a tribute to our players and assistant coaches.”
United Valley fell behind by nine early in the second period, but a balanced and diversified offensive attack from the Lions got going and produced five unanswered touchdowns to break the game open.
Junior quarterback Isaac Worthington rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while also completing 6 of 8 passes for 99 yards and a pair of scores. Caden McCully ran for a team-leading 114 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, as the Lions outgained the Blue Jays (2-7) 369-251 in total offense.
“We tried to adjust to what they were doing passing,” Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent said. “Then it opened up their run and we couldn’t contain the outside.
“They were a little bit bigger than us.”
The Blue Jays got off to a fast start, as junior running back Tommy Stiffler tallied a 49-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of the game. Eli Darr then caught a conversion pass from Adam Jasper to make it 8-0 just 1:33 into the contest.
A squib kick on the ensuing kickoff was recovered by the Lions at the Blue Jays' 48, and the Lions capitalized on that good field position.
Worthington hit Zack Travis for a 20-yard gain and followed that with a 13-yard keeper to move United Valley into the red zone. Two plays later, Worthington again connected with Travis for a 10-yard touchdown, and Evan McAnulty added the first of his five point-after kicks to pull his team within one.
Conemaugh Valley returned serve with a nine-play scoring drive keyed by runs of 12 yards from Tanner George and 11 yards from Darr that set up Stiffler’s second touchdown run of the day. Stiffler’s 5-yard score was followed by Darr’s conversion run that made it 16-7 at the 11:47 mark of the second quarter.
Stiffler finished with 91 yards on 9 carries for the Blue Jays.
Consecutive rushes of 24 yards each by Worthington and McCully on the ensuing series quickly put the Lions into scoring position, and Alex Reba’s 12-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to two.
The first defensive stop of the day for either team came on the following series when the Blue Jays turned the ball over on downs at the Lions' 25 with 3:37 left in the half. Two plays after a 12-yard McCully run picked up a United Valley first down, Worthington found an opening and took it to the house for a 52-yard touchdown that gave the Lions their first lead of the game at 21-16.
“We played together,” Worthington said. “Our line came to block, and the backs came to run.”
A Blue Jays three-and-out on the ensuing series gave the Lions possession at the Conemaugh Valley 42 with just 30 seconds left in the half. That proved to be more than enough time for Worthington, as he completed a 20-yard toss to Reba before the same combination connected on a 22-yard touchdown strike to put United Valley up by 12 at the break.
The Lions extended that advantage after a 13-play, 79-yard scoring drive that consumed nearly half of the third quarter.
Runs of 19 and 12 yards by McCully and Worthington completions of 14 and 13 yards to Travis set up Worthington’s 1-yard sneak, and after a Blue Jays three-and-out on the following possession, McCully’s 38-yard sprint to the end zone completed United Valley’s scoring with just over nine minutes left in the game.
Darr, who finished with a game-high 125 yards on 22 carries, scored on a 9-yard run with 6:42 left to set the eventual final.
