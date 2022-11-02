EBENSBURG – With three years separating their births, this season is the only opportunity for United High School senior goalkeeper Andrew Payne to play scholastic soccer with his younger brother, Carter.
“We played AYSO together in New Florence, but that was rec league. This feels great,” Andrew Payne said.
The Paynes put a hurting on Richland’s chances in their match at the Central Cambria Red Devilplex on a chilly Wednesday evening. Andrew made 11 saves and recorded the shutout, allowing Carter’s header off a corner kick midway through the first half to stand up as the game-winning goal as their Lions upended the top-seeded Rams 2-0 for the District 6 Class 1A boys’ soccer championship.
“There’s nothing I’ve wanted more. I’ve worked hard all through the summer for this,” said a glowing Lion senior striker Dylan Dishong, United’s all-time leading scorer who notched his 40th goal of the year with 2:14 left in the first half to give his team some breathing room. “It’s awesome.”
While Dishong was exuberant, his classmate, defenseman Dakota Fairman, affectionately known as “Ferb” to his friends, tried to hold back tears of joy while surrounded by his family. It was the first time that evening he wasn’t successful.
“I was honestly scared for my senior season to end. This is probably the biggest game of my career,” Fairman said. “We put in a lot of work as a team, a lot of practice, a lot of hard work. I just thank the team and all the coaches who step up and help.”
Richland was trying to win its second D6 title in a row after moving down from Class 2A in the offseason. The Rams closed the book on a 13-4-2 season; only the champion advances to the PIAA playoffs from District 6 in Class 1A, and United draws the District 7 champion in its interdistrict opener on Tuesday.
“We gave the ball away a little too much and it kick-started United’s attack, but I’m super-proud of my guys, playing in this final against a high-quality team,” Rams coach Chad Duryea said.
“We’re super-proud of our guys’ effort. Just not the result that we want.”
Richland actually attempted more shots (19-14), had more shots on net (11-8) and had as many corner kicks (four).
United, though, kept the Rams from dictating the tempo of the game, got the superior chances and was able to cash in on them.
It was an emotional conclusion for Richland, too.
“It’s really intense. You go through all these games in the regular season, and they’re tough games, but once you get here, it’s a whole different level,” Rams senior striker-midfielder Tyler Sukenik said. “I don’t think we could keep our composure. We didn’t do what we normally do with the ball on offense.”
United improved to 15-3-1. Making things all the more improbable was the Lions’ coach, Chris Wirick, the former girls’ soccer coach, took over the co-ed team only near the end of the regular season after the school decided to let go of the original head coach. Wirick was a volunteer assistant until then.
“This group of eight seniors have been working together for the last four years. A couple of them had experience losing in the semifinals a couple of years ago in a shootout,” Wirick said.
“They had a taste of it, so that’s what they’ve been working toward.”
Ironically, though, it was a sophomore, the coach’s son – Jackson Wirick – who delivered the corner kick that Carter Payne headed past Richland keeper Tyler Kane from point-blank range at the 21:05 mark of the first half to break a scoreless tie that had been played very even in all respects to that point.
“I just ran in and it just came right to me. That’s my first header all year,” Carter Payne said.
Dishong then got the insurance tally when an attempted pass in the goal mouth was deflected and ricocheted right back to him.
“We’ve been doing that all season. We never get a ton of shots, but, when we get them, we make them count,” Dishong said. “We thought we had a chance this year. We knew we had a bunch of seniors coming in and we were very successful last year.
“I think we just outworked them. We beat them to every ball.”
While Richland’s balance and technical artistry were apparent, United remained disciplined and kept the Rams from ever really getting in sync.
Andrew Payne did a great job of quarterbacking the defense and fielding the goal area, but only on a couple of occasions did the Lions keeper have to face an attack that was completely unmarked – he punched a shot mere yards in front of the goal over the top of the net to keep Richland from tying the game with about 8:40 left in the first half and came up with another nice stop on Evan Beglin’s attack with 10:30 left to maintain the shutout.
Other than that, Fairman, Evan McAnulty and Xander Strong did a good job of keeping the Rams from getting too comfortable with the ball in close, and the rest of the Lions collapsed and smothered Richland effectively.
“The offense kept the pressure and the defense kept the pressure off me. It was incredible. The defense stepped up,” Andrew Payne said. “I’m proud of everybody on the team.”
