ARMAGH – Although the COVID-19 pandemic caused plenty of hardships for local student-athletes, United senior Maizee Fry’s body of work throughout her career helped land a Division I scholarship. On Thursday, Fry signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her throwing career on Robert Morris University’s track and field team in front of family, friends, coaches and administrators.
“At the beginning, I was talking to some schools and I just didn’t know when this time would come,” Fry said. “COVID just puts a whole rain on the parade. I had to shorten my list down very soon. It was a close decision between two schools, but I felt more at home at Robert Morris, and it just felt like where I belonged for the next four years.”
Fry chose Robert Morris, a new member of the Horizon League, over Rider, a Division I school in New Jersey. She will major in political science on the Moon Township campus, west of Pittsburgh.
The Colonials are led by coach Bryan Delsite. Forest Hills graduate Zoe Roush is a junior on the team, while Forest Hills senior Haley Croyle will join the squad along with Fry this fall.
“Their coach is very nice and he was very interested in me,” said Fry, who holds the shot put record at United. “He was straightforward. He guided me through the process and was very helpful. I feel like the next four years with him will be great.”
Fry claimed third place in shot put and sixth in discus at the 2019 Class AA state meet.
She finished fifth place in shot put as a freshman in 2018 at Shippensburg, site of the state meet. As a sophomore, she won gold in all three throwing events, including javelin, at the District 6 Class AA meet. Fry was the district champ in discus and shot put as a freshman.
Throughout her decorated career, Fry has distinguished herself as one of the most accomplished athletes at United.
“This is a really exciting day,” United girls track and field assistant coach Keri Miller said.
“One of the reasons is Maizee is such an awesome, awesome girl. Her passion for the sport, her work ethic and her ability to listen, her sportsmanship, all combined with her natural talent make her a really good thrower. She’s definitely a leader. Her best quality is she’s a team player, she cares about her teammates.”
Fry has scored over 1,000 points in basketball, and was a two-time selection to the Heritage Conference team in volleyball.
Miller sees Fry achieving even more accolades at the college level.
“We’re really excited for her to get into a place where she’s going to be able to weight lift, get training out of high school that’s hard to get,” Miller said. “I feel like when she gets to a place like that where they’re going to train longer and spend more time with her, who knows how far she’ll go. We’re excited to see that.”
Fry, who admitted basketball was her No. 1 sport growing up, expects to compete in the shot put and discus, while learning the hammer throw at Robert Morris. She has gold on her mind for the spring season, which was wiped away in 2020.
“I really hope it happens because last year sucked,” Fry said. “I’m hoping to get three more gold medals at the District 6 championships, and hopefully a gold over at Shippensburg.”
She hopes the pandemic will ease as athletes navigate the recruiting process.
“It affected visiting, because I didn’t get to take any official visits,” Fry said of the harsh impact COVID-19 had. “I definitely felt like it affected scholarships for many different athletes, how some coaches aren’t recruiting and just offering walk-on spots. I’m glad I got what I got, but I just hope it gets better for the future athletes.”
Fry is the daughter of Jim and Clancy Fry, of New Florence.
