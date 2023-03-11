EBENSBURG, Pa. – Things looked bleak for United after falling behind Serra Catholic by 24 points in the third quarter of Saturday’s PIAA Class 2A first-round playoff opener.
The Lions, just two possessions away from falling into a running clock, instead reversed their fortunes and cut the Eagles’ lead to single digits late in the fourth.
Serra Catholic used key free throw shooting down the stretch to keep United at bay as the District 7 seventh-seeded Eagles held off the District 6 champion Lions 75-62 at Central Cambria High School.
“I’m proud of the guys,” United coach Matt Rodkey. “It wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but they always played hard. We always say we want to play the game like it’s 0-0, no matter what the score is.
“Whether we’re down 24 or up 24, our guys are going to keep battling. When we cut it to single digits, if you get a bucket here or there, that changes things. I can’t fault the effort whatsoever, though.”
Trailing by 17 entering the fourth quarter, United opened the frame on a 10-3 run in the first 1:32 to cut the Serra Catholic lead to 55-45, igniting a rousing ovation from the Lions crowd.
The Eagles answered with a run of their own to grow the advantage back to 18, but the Lions used a 9-0 scoring string to put the deficit at nine points, the smallest they had seen since the middle of the second quarter with 1:45 remaining.
“If we wanted to have a chance at all, we needed to cut it to 10 before the media timeout,” Rodkey said. “They called a timeout. They got themselves eased back up and they made their free throws when they needed to. Credit to Serra, they came through when it was most important.”
United was then forced to foul, as Serra Catholic sank 6 of 8 ensuing free throws to help seal the win.
The Eagles also shot 8-for-10 from the field in the fourth quarter, which helped spark their mid-frame run.
“Our guys, even with the loud crowd in here, were able to keep their composure, and that was huge,” Serra Catholic coach AJ Corso said. “We didn’t miss the easy opportunities when we got them. Our guys played very maturely on the floor in the fourth quarter.”
United sank 10 field goals in the fourth quarter after making 12 in the previous three frames combined.
The Lions fell behind 31-18 at the half after trailing by just four after the first quarter. United shot just 2-for-12 in the second compared to Serra Catholic’s 9-for-14 mark as the Eagles made six of their first seven attempts.
“I think a couple of our guys just had a touch of the nerves,” Rodkey said. “Tyler (Robertson) usually just catches and shoots, but he double clutched a couple times. It’s still a state playoff game. The intensity goes up, and the nerves, too. I think we matched up well with this team. They just jumped on us early and we had to claw back.”
Serra Catholic’s pressure defense proved to be the big spark. The Eagles (16-11) gave United fits right from the start, forcing nine of the Lions’ 17 turnovers in the first quarter.
“That’s what we’ve been practicing all week and ever since we’ve been off,” Corso said. “We knew if we could play man defense and force turnovers that this game would be ours. It’s been a weakness for us this season, but we’ve been improving, and it showed today.”
Brad Felix scored a game-high 21 points for the Lions, while Dylan Dishong tallied 16 and Joe Marino netted 14.
United closes its campaign at 25-3. The Lions won their first District 6 title and second consecutive Heritage Conference championship during the 2022-23 season. All three of United’s losses were to state playoff teams, including Portage and Berlin Brothersvalley.
“It’s been a blessing to coach this group,” Rodkey said. “I’ve watched these kids play since they were almost in diapers, seeing them come up through the youth program. They always stuck together. Those seniors are great kids, and I’m very proud of all of them.”
