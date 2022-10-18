Waynesburg University sophomore running back Hunter Cameron was named Presidents’ Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
The United High School graduate accounted for 213 yards of total offense in Saturday’s 34-17 victory at Bethany.
Making his first collegiate start, Cameron rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Cameron also pulled in a pair of catches for 22 yards in the victory.
He closed out the game with an 87-yard sprint for a score with just over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Cameron also scored on a 6-yard carry in the second quarter and a 3-yard tote in the third quarter.
Cameron has 359 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries this season.
