LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell senior Michaela Bracken set a new school record with 3,538 points in the pentathlon to kick off the first meet of the 2021-22 indoor season at the Bison Opener on Friday.
Bracken, a United High School graduate, finished second overall, while Penn State’s Chloe Royce took first with 3,773 points.
Bracken posted a second-place finish in the 800 meters (2:23.67), third in the 60 hurdles (9.2), second in high jump (5 feet-4.5 inches), third in long jump (17-9) and eighth in shot put (28-2.75) to break the 14-year-old record set by Nina Reinhardt (3,504).
“It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person,” Bucknell coach Kevin Donner said of Bracken. “She has improved tremendously the past year and a half and is a tremendous role model for the team. To kick off the indoor season with a school record is outstanding.”
