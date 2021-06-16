His start to the 68th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions didn’t unfold as Brock Matava had hoped on Wednesday morning.
The United High School graduate entered the tournament at the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course as a hometown favorite of sorts after advancing through the Amateur qualifying round on Monday.
But a double bogey on the first hole was followed by a bogey on No. 2.
Bogeys on 4, 6, 7 and 9 had Matava, a 27-year-old performance analyst from Homer City, sitting at 7-over 42 on the front nine.
“Honestly, not too much (nervousness),” Matava said. “I felt OK after the first tee ball. I was just hitting bad shots. I wasn’t too nervous.
“I kind of settled in on the back nine,” he said. “Hopefully that’s all gone now and we’ll do better (Thursday).”
Matava recovered nicely with birdie putts on No. 11 and No. 13. He followed with back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15 but parred out to shoot an even 35 on the back.
“It was awesome,” Matava said after speaking with family and friends outside the scorer’s room on a sunny and windy day at the Westmont course. “Aman (Gupta) and Patrick (Welch), the kids I played with, were great. We had a good time.
“Obviously, 77 is not up to anybody’s standards, but I was even on the back nine,” said Matava, who had Ligonier Valley baseball coach Brett Marabito as his caddy. “I’ve got some positive momentum going into tomorrow.
“It’s just awesome to be here. Two more rounds, hopefully, maybe three. We’ll see what happens.”
Family ties: PGA Tour legend John Daly’s son John Daly II shot an 8-over 78 in the first round.
The younger Daly is a University of Arkansas commit. John Daly played for the Razorbacks from 1984 to 1987.
Western Pennsylvania representation: A Western Pennsylvania contingent of golfers were part of the 100-player field.
The group includes: Notre Dame’s Palmer Jackson, of Murrysville, even-par 70; West Virginia University’s Mark Goetz, of Greensburg, 2-over 72; Sean Knapp, of Oakmont, 2-over 72; former Sunnehanna champion Nathan Smith, of Pittsburgh, 3-over 73; and Drexel University’s Connor Schmidt, a WPGA champion from Peters Township, 4-over 74.
Knapp is believed to be playing in his 30th consecutive Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
