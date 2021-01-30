BOSWELL – Madison Duplin led all scorers with 19 points while securing the 54th Annual Boswell Jaycees Tournament MVP award, paving the way for United’s balanced scoring attack in a 69-41 victory over the Shade Panthers to capture the tournament championship.
Maizee Fry added 14 points, Lauren Donelson netted 11 and Jordyn Travis added 10 in the Lady Lions win.
“I think this means a lot to all of us seniors, especially with all the COVID and stuff messing up our season this year,” Duplin said. “We have really picked it up the last few weeks and things are starting to work for us. They started focusing on Maizee and that opened our shots as the game went on. We are going to use this game and the winning streak to keep propelling us toward the post-season and keep getting more wins.”
United head coach Paul Hall commended his team’s commitment to defense throughout the game.
“It has been a crazy year, and I’m thankful North Star could host this tournament," Hall said. "We knew we had to stop Taylor Rapsky and Jenna Muha going into the game. Our defense really stepped up and got them frustrated, and as I always say defense wins games.”
United came out in a pressure man-to-man defense while Shade played 2-3 zone and it was the Lady Lions getting the better of the play in the opening minutes.
Travis got the game’s opening bucket, and after a 3-pointer by Duplin, United had a 7-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Back-to-back buckets by Shade’s Muha and Rapsky gave Shade their first and only lead of the night at 8-7, but then the constant pressure by the Lady Lions helped propel them to a 17-12 lead after one. Duplin led the Lady Lions with six points in the quarter.
United came out fired up in the second, going on a 13-2 run to pull ahead behind a pair of 3-pointers by Lauren Donelson. Shade tried to answer the hot shooting by the Lady Lions with Rapsky getting hot from behind the arch with a pair of 3-pointers of her own as she led all scorers in the quarter with nine points.
The deeper bench by the Lady Lions – who rotated nine girls through the opening half – began to take the toll on the younger Panther team and United carried a 42-24 lead to the half.
In the third quarter, the Lady Lions put the game away going on a 13-3 run to open the quarter with the score hitting the 57-27 mark and a running clock was instituted for the remainder of the game, as both teams got their younger players quality minutes as the Lady Lions cruised to the victory.
Despite the loss, Shade head coach Mark Satkovich took some positives from the weekend’s games.
“This is a young group and they will not stop battling," he said. "They are here to compete, and they did. Jenna and Taylor are great coachable kids, and anything I ask them they do. We put in a different game plan this morning because we knew we didn’t have the experience to run with United, but it didn’t work. I told the girls this is a learning experience; you will learn from this and get better from this.”
Lady Lions coach Hall liked how his team responded to the attempt to take Fry out of the game.
“The thing with our team this year is every team is trying to double-, triple-team Fry,” he said. “This year's is the best shooting team I have had in three years, and I have five guards that can shoot the three, so if they want to take Fry away, we will beat them with the long ball.”
Named to the all-tournament team were United’s Fry, Duplin and Lauren Donelson, and Shade’s Rapsky and Muha.
The high scorer for the tournament with 46 points was Muha and the tournament MVP was Duplin.
