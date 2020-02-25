HOLLIDAYSBURG – United High School’s young girls basketball team has learned that its aspirations of a District 6 AAA championship run through Tyrone.
The Lions are closing the gap, though.
For the second year in a row, United was knocked out of contention for a finals appearance by the Mountain League school.
However, where last year the Lions dropped a season-ending decision in the quarterfinals by 18 points, this year United was within four with under 2 minutes to play before coming up on the short end of a 62-51 score in the district semis on Tuesday night at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School.
The Lions (20-5) still qualify for the PIAA tournament, but it will be as either the third- or fourth-place finisher from the district; United plays Penn Cambria on Friday night to determine that.
“We have pushed ourselves from last year to know that we can go farther,” United junior forward standout Maizee Fry said. “This team has accomplished many milestones. We know we deserve to be out here.”
Fry made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter – banking in the last two – as the Lions sliced what had been a 16-point deficit to 4 in less than 3 minutes.
The Lions, though, weren’t able to finish the comeback.
Tyrone was 15-for-21 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“We just have the motivation and drive as a team,” said Lion guard Laura Susick, United’s only senior. “This whole season we’ve been trying to reach milestones we haven’t reached before, so we were really trying for that District 6 championship game.”
United’s maturation over the past year impressed Tyrone coach Luke Rhoades, whose team will meet Cambria Heights in Friday’s championship game. Sophomore Stephanie Ramsey led the Eagles with 23 points. Jaida Parker netted 16 and Emma Getz 10.
“They don’t give up, man. They keep battling back,” Rhoades said of the Lions. “Whenever they cut it to four, it was nerve-wracking.”
In the loss, the Lions might have gained confidence.
“That second half gave the girls confidence,” United coach Paul Hall said. “I think in that first half they were shellshocked.”
Tyrone had more 3-point makes than United had shots in the second quarter until the final minute of the half. Ramsey had four treys and 14 points in the frame. Shannon Shaw added two more trifectas, turning a four-point game through one period into a 16-point difference at half.
The Eagles (20-3) only made one 3 in the final two quarters, content to let Jaida Parker shoulder the load by driving to the hoop; she scored 11 in the second half.
An 8-0 Tyrone run in the middle of the fourth quarter extended the lead back to 16 and effectively squashed the Lions’ comeback hopes.
United got the deficit down to single figures by serving Tyrone some of its own medicine in the third quarter, when Susick, Duplin and Lauren Donelson all drained treys. However, Duplin picked up her fourth foul with 1:28 left while wrestling Ramsey for the ball. The Eagles’ Lindsay Fusco drove for a layup with a second left in the quarter that kept Tyrone up nine.
Duplin fouled out with 4:58 left with 10 points.
The Lions led 4-2 on Fry’s putback, but Tyrone responded with an 8-0 run that forced Hall to take timeout.
The Eagles made three straight 3-pointers to start the second quarter, hiking the lead to 19-7.
