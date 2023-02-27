ARMAGH – With both teams battling through conditions similar to a mosh pit through most of Monday’s District 6 Class 2A girls basketball semifinal, it was a pair of open corner 3-pointers by United’s Delaney Perrone that gave the sixth-seeded Lions a boost as they squeezed past No. 10 seed Marion Center 44-40 at United High School.
Open looks were hard to come by as active defenses on both sides of the floor forced a number of contested and off-balance tries.
“I thought maybe there was a chance of this being a low-scoring game,” United coach Paul Hall said. “The first two times we played them, it was a high-scoring game. I think both defenses really kicked in tonight. … (Marion Center) was throwing up shots that were ugly. I thought our defense did a heck of a job tonight.”
Perrone, who ended the evening with nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, knocked down her second trey of the fourth quarter to break a 38-all tie with 2:27 remaining.
“I couldn’t have done it without the team passing me the ball,” Perrone said. “I have it in me, but it just came by surprise. It was amazing.”
A Maddison McGinnis bucket pushed the Lions’ lead to 43-38 before Natalie Black responded with 1:10 left.
Down three, Marion Center had the ball with under a minute to go, but McGinnis tied up with Black with the arrow giving possession to United. The Lions burned 25 second off of the clock before Lydia Miller was whistled for her fifth foul.
McGinnis connected on the second of two double-bonus free throws to salt away the win, United’s second in three meetings with the Stingers this season.
“That was big,” Hall said of the closing sequence. “I knew Miller was in foul trouble and didn’t want to foul right away.”
Marion Center (14-11) had trailed 12-5 after a quarter and did not lead until Miller put the guests ahead 38-36. Mollee Fry quickly answered to knot the score, setting the scene for Perrone’s go-ahead 3-pointer.
Fry had a game-best 19 points.
Miller led the Stingers with 15 points, while also collecting eight boards.
“It came down little things at the end and execution at the end,” Marion Center coach Amy Trimble said. “Their heart was in it, and that’s all I can ask for as a coach. That’s honest to goodness, that’s what you want.”
The Lions (17-7) will face defending District 6-2A champion Homer-Center in Thursday’s championship game at Mount Aloysius. The fifth-seeded Wildcats topped Bishop McCort Catholic 58-50 in Monday’s other semifinal. Homer-Center beat United 51-41 in Armagh on Dec. 19 and 53-41 in Homer City on Jan. 19.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
