ARMAGH – Depth can be an ally, especially in track and field. So can having a talented core, no matter how small.
Host United won six events and captured the girls’ team title at the Heritage Conference championship meet on Tuesday at windswept Thomas J. Madill Field. The Lady Lions totaled 123 points and outdistanced Saltsburg, which combines athletes from Saltsburg and Blairsville, by 16 points.
Northern Cambria’s athletes – all 12 of them – won only two events but picked up enough minor awards to amass 133 points in the boys’ meet. Homer-Center wound up second in the team standings.
“Winning events is nice,” Colts head coach Derek Bearer said. “But it’s not everything. There are six places. So our throwers came into here and they knew that we’d have to get those little points in areas where you don’t have a lot of people. That really helps.”
Maizee Fry and Riley Payne won two events apiece to lead the United girls. Fry won the javelin (119 feet, 4 inches) and shot put (41-1). Payne, also a senior, took the 100 hurdles (17.48 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (50.82 seconds).
“Those two, along with Bailey Popovich, had amazing meets today,” United coach Bob Penrose said. “But it’s those other kids who came in here to pick up those thirds, fourths, fifths and sixths that make the biggest difference. This really was a team effort.”
Fry and Payne agreed that the gusty winds posed challenges that were unique to their events.
“(The wind) takes away a lot of your arm power away and you feel kind of tired,” Fry said. “But I felt really good today. I hurt a couple of my muscles in my leg from last Friday. So I was kind of taking it easy today, to prepare me for next week (district meet).”
“The wind definitely was against us,” Payne said. “But with the overall atmosphere with the team and the coaches, they all held together to do the best that we possibly could.”
Popovich took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.93, and classmate Katie Peters, as did Fry and Payne, overcame high winds to secure first place in the pole vault (8 feet).
“We have a certain amount of time to jump,” Peters said. “So I just waited until the wind stops because it will blow the pole around.”
“It was very cold, but the wind sort of helped on the last stretch,” Popovich said. “So it was an advantage this time.”
Tuesday marked the closest, Penrose said, the Lady Lions had come to fielding a completely healthy squad.
“So it was really fun to see all those kids get the chance to compete and do well,” he said.
Ella Miller (1,600 run, 5:28.9) took the only first for the Northern Cambria girls. The same story held true for the freshman.
“When you were coming out of the one curve, the hair would fly back in your face, and you couldn’t see (as you) were trying to get it out of your face,” she said. “It was a struggle.”
The Lady Colts finished sixth of seven with 55 points.
The Colts received firsts from Tyler Bearer (long jump, 19-11 1/2) and Adam Lanzendorfer (400, 53.4 seconds). Lanzendorfer outdueled Purchase Line junior Brady Syster over the last 200 meters of what turned into a two-man race.
“He had me in the first 200, but I just ran my own race (and) picked up the last 120,” he said.
Tyler Bearer appeared similarly encouraged with his team’s chances of advancing athletes from the District 6 championships to states.
“I like a couple of our guys’ chances of advancing from there,” he said.
The United boys finished sixth in the boys’ standings with 46 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.