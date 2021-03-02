HOMER CITY – The adage about how difficult it is to defeat the same team three times in one season crops up every January during the NFL playoffs.
It turns out that it is not any easier in the high school basketball playoffs.
United came away from Homer-Center High School with a stunning 67-55 victory against the Heritage Conference champion Wildcats on Tuesday night.
“We’ve got two days to watch film (and) prepare for them Friday, and go from there” Lady Lions coach Paul Hall said. “It’s one game at a time.”
The Lady Lions, who had dropped decisions of 52-44 on Jan. 14 and 60-49 on Feb. 8, will visit top-seeded Bishop McCort in a District 6 Class 2A girls’ semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We came in with a clean slate and a clean mind. We just came off the loss to West Shamokin. We played them three times in a row. So it was a little rough,” United senior Maizee Fry said. “So we let our bodies heal and our minds rest up for this game.”
“The first (loss) was early in the season. So we knew they were more well-prepared, and we weren’t ourselves,” said Brooklyn Murlin, who shared team-high scoring honors with Lauren Donelson (17 points apiece). “So definitely had to step it up. And it was our defense that won us the game.”
“Everything went right tonight, it seemed like, for us,” Hall said. “We hit shots in the beginning. It seemed like there was no lid on (the basket).”
Hot shooting by Donelson and Murlin proved the difference in a game that was not as close as the final score might suggest. Each hit three 3-point field goals.
“It’s hard to beat that,” Homer-Center coach Tom Lasher said. “Give them credit. They were the better team tonight, and I wish them well.”
Like Donelson, Murlin felt the rhythm and rode the hot hand.
“I missed my first shot. But I tried to keep shooting and hope it would go in,” Murlin said.
Murlin hit her first three 3-point attempts to help United (16-4) assume a 14-6 lead. The Lady Lions finished the first period with a 17-3 rally.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘If you’re open you just have to shoot it, and I’ll get the rebound. And if not we’ll go back on defense,’ ” Fry said. “The guards stepped up. They felt comfortable shooting.”
“That gave us a lot of momentum on the outside,” Donelson said. “And then we were able to get the ball to Maizee inside because our shooters were hitting. So they had to come out on us.”
Fry added 16 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds. United used its size advantage to attain a 35-25 edge beneath the boards.
“Everybody stepped up tonight. It was a team effort,” Hall said. “Our defense shut down (Homer-Center) in the first half. That’s all we can ask. If you make shots, you’re going to win. (If) you have a defense like what we had tonight, we’re going to win games like that.”
Homer-Center embarked on a 10-0 rally at the start of the third quarter to slice the difference from 36-12 to 42-30.
Donelson answered with her three 3-pointers to bump the lead back to 50-32.
“We’ve come back from 12-, 14-point deficits and won the game by six, eight points,” Lasher said. “We just dug too big of a hole tonight.”
Maddy Duplin, another of United’s three senior starters, added 13 points.
“I couldn’t ask for any more from these girls. I guess they don’t want to quit,” Hall said. “I’ve got three senior starters on this team. I don’t think they want to quit yet. They want to keep going and keep playing.”
“This team, we’re so much like a family. We didn’t want to stop,” Fry said.
Homer-Center sophomore Macy Sardone led all scorers with 26 points. Junior Marlee Kochman added 13 points, followed by sophomore Molly Kosmack (10).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.