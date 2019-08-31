Attrition in the present will prevent Ligonier Valley and United from paying tribute to the past.
Both United and Ligonier Valley officials confirmed that the Lions will forfeit to the Rams in the scheduled “throwback” game that was set to be played at the former Laurel Valley High School field on Saturday afternoon during Week 3.
“At one stage Friday night I was down to 12 healthy kids. We lost our quarterback,” United coach Kevin Marabito said of a 36-6 loss to visiting Blairsville. “We’ll be at the most 14 kids but I’m not going to know until I get to practice on Monday.
“We’re down to bare bones. We lost our quarterback and had to put a kid in at quarterback who never quarterbacked. We’re in dire straights right now.”
United (0-2) began Friday’s game with 15 healthy players. After injuries, a decision was made to reduce the length of the third and fourth quarters to 8:00 instead of 12:00.
“I don’t know when we’ll play again. It depends on when we get healthy,” Marabito said. “Right now, it’s week to week.”
Ranked third in the state by PennLive entering this weekend, Ligonier Valley (2-0) had special throwback jerseys made to commemorate the former New Florence Wolverines team. New Florence eventually evolved into the Laurel Valley District.
Laurel Valley and Ligonier Valley, already part of the same school district even though they were separate schools, merged in 2010.
The throwback game would have been the first varsity football game at the Laurel Valley field since the 2009 season.
“We are very disappointed that we will not be playing a football game this week,” said Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel, whose team won its 30th straight Heritage Conference game on Friday at Penns Manor.
“It’s disappointing for our community, especially the town of New Florence, our players and our district as a whole.
“This is the third forfeit our senior players have experienced in their careers.”
Previously, Ligonier Valley won by forfeit over Saltsburg in 2018 and Blairsville in 2016.
“It’s unfortunate. It’s sad,” Beitel said.
“We had a donor spend almost $3,000 on throwback jerseys. The school didn’t buy them. It was a charitable donation. What do you do?
“I can’t tell you how many people had family coming in for the game.”
Marabito’s father Paul, 92, was set to be an honorary captain at the game as well as Roy Hutchinson, 90.
Kevin Marabito is a Laurel Valley High School graduate who played football and served as an assistant coach under local legend Jerry Page.
His son Brett Marabito is a former Rams quarterback who now is one of Beitel’s assistant coaches.
“The sad part of the thing is it was a special day for me,” Kevin Marabito said. “My dad was one of the honorary captains. He’s 92.
“For Brett, it’s his grandfather. I was going back to Laurel Valley.”
