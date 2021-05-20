ARMAGH – For a team that averaged 10.6 runs per game this season, United didn’t look the part Thursday. Conversely, Southern Huntingdon’s Zach Baird looked like an ace.
The Lions couldn’t string together quality at-bats, they struck out early and often, and they were shut out for the first time all season in a 7-0 loss to Southern Huntingdon in a District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game.
Baird pitched six impressive shutout innings for the visiting Rockets, striking out 15 United batters while allowing just three hits and one walk. He struck out seven of the first 11 batters he faced – three looking – and never slowed down.
“I give all the credit in the world to their pitcher,” United coach Doug McNulty said. “He did a very excellent job mixing three pitches.”
Including reliever Josh Fleck’s two strikeouts in the seventh, Southern Huntingdon pitchers finished with 17 in a seven-inning game. The Lions were caught looking on six of those strikeouts.
“The thing that was uncharacteristic for me was how many times we struck out looking,” McNulty said. “It was the worst time of the year, obviously, for us to not put balls in play and make contact.
“(The home-plate umpire) had a good zone for both teams.
“We didn’t adjust. The first time through the order, it is what it is, but then we just didn’t adjust. … We just didn’t have a lot of competitive at-bats, which is really strange for this team.”
United collected four hits and never seriously threatened the Rockets until the bottom of the seventh, after Baird had left the game due to the PIAA pitch-count rule. He threw 108 pitches in six innings.
The Lions loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh on a single by Aidan Strong and two consecutive walks, but they couldn’t plate a run to avoid the shutout.
Fresh off winning the Heritage Conference title on Monday, the Lions came into the game riding an eight-game winning streak. They had scored 10 or more runs in seven of those wins.
Ben Tomb registered the Lions’ lone extra-base hit Thursday with a two-out double in the sixth. Hunter Cameron, Isaac Worthington and Strong each hit singles and finished 1-for-3.
“Even against who we play, even against some of the better teams in our conference that would be comparable to them, we would score runs in bunches,” McNulty said. “And we just couldn’t get a guy on in a situation to disrupt what (Baird) was doing.”
Southern Huntingdon scored a run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-0 lead. The last of those runs – a clean steal of home by Nate Myers with two outs in the fifth – seemed to give the Rockets all the momentum.
They added four runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach on a bunt single, a wild pitch and a two-run single by cleanup hitter Josh Barron.
Tomb got the start for United on just two days’ rest after pitching in the Heritage Conference championship game Monday. He went 61/3 innings, giving up just four hits, but he was charged with all seven runs, four earned. He struck out 11.
“He’s been a workhorse for us, and this was his second start in a row where he was coming off two days’ rest,” McNulty said.
“He’s not going to make excuses. We’re not going to make excuses, but he came to me in the third, fourth inning and just said, ‘I don’t really have my A-fastball today,’ so that’s why you saw more off-speed than you’ve ever seen from him.
“He deserved a better fate.
“On the flip side, we just couldn’t hit. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.