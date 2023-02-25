ARMAGH, Pa. – Both the Mount Union and United boys basketball teams were trading blows throughout Saturday afternoon's District 6 Class 2A semifinal.
The Lions finally landed the knockout blow after the game's ninth tie. Senior Tyler Robertson drained one his team's 12 made 3-pointers to spark a late surge and send top-seeded United to its first District 6 boys final with a 65-56 triumph over No. 4 seed Mount Union.
"We always say we’re a second-half team so we came out, we were confident and we were not scared," said Robertson, who buried three triples in the fourth quarter to finish with 14 points. "When I get the open shot, I’m going to take it even if I’m not hot. I caught some fire at the end there, which was nice.”
United recorded its program-record 24th victory and will meet No. 3 seed West Branch, a 66-62 winner over No. 2 seed Southern Huntingdon County on Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Aloysius College.
Played in front of a packed gym at United High School, the lead changed hands 12 times throughout the afternoon. United made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, when the Lions finally created separation and outscored Mount Union 21-15.
After losing in the District 6 semifinals in each of the past two seasons, the 2022 and 2023 Heritage Conference champion Lions were primed to reach new heights this season.
"It means a whole lot to our seniors and coaching staff," United coach Matt Rodkey said. "This is our third year as a coaching staff. Our first year, we were leading Portage at the end of the first quarter and midway through the second quarter in the district semis. Last year, we fell to Penns Manor in the semis. This year, our guys didn’t want to leave anything to chance. I’m just so proud of them and blessed to have these guys on my squad.”
Mount Union gave United all it could handle throughout the game, but a 10-1 closing burst ended the tightly contested semifinal.
"They hit shots down the stretch when they needed to," Mount Union coach Barry McClain said. "We had guys in their face and they were still hitting them. I think we outplayed them for three quarters. In the fourth quarter, they just hit everything. When you got their hand in their face and the kid’s making a 3, that’s all you can ask."
United (24-2) senior Brad Felix led all scorers with 22 points and added eight rebounds. Junior Isaac Worthington added 12 points. All five of United's starters made at least one 3-pointer.
Mount Union was led by senior guard Jayvien Brumbaugh's 18 points. Brumbaugh tallied 31 points in the Trojans' overtime victory over Cambria Heights in the quarterfinals. Senior Andrew Cuff compiled 16 points, eight in each half, and Bryce Danish netted 13 points.
After United went up 49-44 in the fourth quarter with 6:00 left, the Trojans answered with an 8-0 spurt. Cuff's bucket and three-point play gave Mount Union its final lead at 52-49.
Felix, who surpassed 1,000 career points in Wednesday's quarterfinal victory over Homer-Center, buried back-to-back treys as the Lions led 55-52 with 3:20 remaining.
Brumbaugh made a step-back triple for a 55-all tie. Robertson found enough space to can a trey as United led 58-55. A Cuff free throw was Mount Union's final point with 2:20 left.
United opted to slow the game down and run a clock-grinding offense. After a reversal, Robertson found himself open and drilled another triple with 1:18 left from the right wing to lead 61-56.
“That was huge," Rodkey said. "We wanted to be a little bit more methodical. Sometimes for Tyler, an open 3 is like an layup for him. He’s such a good shooter. I told him, 'I love him anyway even though he shot one when maybe we didn’t want him to shoot it.' ”
Felix's layup all but ended the game at 64-56 with 28 seconds remaining.
Mount Union (14-10) played a 2-3 zone most of the game to protect its six-man rotation. Brumbaugh and Cuff each picked up their second fouls in the first quarter. United found its footing with an 8-0 jolt midway through the first quarter to lead 14-11 after eight minutes.
“We were in a 2-3 because we’re thin and we didn’t want to get in foul trouble," McClain said. "Our foul trouble early really hurt us. It kept Cuff on the bench for the biggest part of the first half. In the second half when he was on the floor, he was a problem."
Both teams traded mini runs in the second quarter. Brumbaugh's step-back triple from near NBA range swished in just before the halftime buzzer as Mount Union led 29-28.
A 6-0 Mount Union run was halted by Worthington's three-point play with 4:27 left in the third quarter. Robertson's trey gave United a slim 44-41 lead heading to the fourth.
