EBENSBURG- Points were hard to come by in Friday night’s Heritage Conference contest between United and Bishop Carroll Catholic as both squads’ defenses took center stage in a hard-hitting slugfest.
The visiting Lions were able to come up with a red-zone stop late in the first half, and followed that up with a critical goal-line stand in the final minute of the game to hold off the Huskies 8-0 and earn their first on-field victory since the end of the 2018 season.
The Huskies (0-2) faced fourth-and-12 at the United (1-1) 32-yard line with just over three minutes left in the game when Bishop Carroll quarterback Johnny Golden hit Ryan Bohrer for a 25-yard gain to the Lion 7 to keep his team’s hopes alive.
However, United’s defense then swarmed two consecutive running plays for a combined seven-yard loss and then forced two straight incompletions to get the ball back with 1:27 to play and preserve the one-touchdown lead.
The Lions were unable to pick up a first down, and Bishop Carroll was able to use their time outs to preserve as much clock as possible and subsequently regained possession at the 50 with 20.7 seconds left. However, the last-ditch opportunity for the Huskies ended when United freshman Caden McCully picked off Golden’s long pass down the left sideline to finally seal the outcome.
“Our defense was stellar," said United coach Kevin Marabito. “We bent at times but didn’t break, and dug down deep to make the plays we needed to win.
“Offensively, we didn’t move the ball consistently, but our defense bailed them out, so it was a total team effort.”
United held the Huskies to just 115 yards of total offense.
“Ethan Hixson and Max Clevenger did a great job coming off the edge, and Caden McCully made some big plays for a freshman,” Marabito said. “He played like a seasoned veteran out there.”
Hunter Cameron rushed for 117 of United’s 186 total offensive yards, and the Lions’ lone score came on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Clevenger to Jacob Boring midway through the second quarter. That same combo connected for the two-point conversion.
“We made a lot of young mistakes,” said first-year Huskies coach Bubba Fatula. “We struggled to sustain drives, and it seemed like every possession, one bad snap or one penalty would set us back.”
“Our defense played very well and did everything they were supposed to do, we just need to find a way to punch the ball into the end zone,” Fatula said.
After a scoreless first quarter, United engineered what turned out to be the only touchdown drive of the contest. A short Bishop Carroll punt gave the Lions great field position at the Huskies’ 37, but the drive appeared to have stalled after Cameron’s 15-yard gain gave United a first down at the 13. A false start penalty and three rushes that went for a combined two-yard loss pushed the Lions back to the 20, but on fourth down Clevenger rolled out and found Boring in the corner of the end zone for the score.
Bishop Carroll appeared poised to answer on the ensuing drive, as the Huskies moved from their own 20 to the United 15 after picking up four straight first downs thanks to a United personal foul penalty and a third-down completion from Golden to Bohrer. However, a botched shotgun snap got past Golden for a 15-yard loss on second down, killing the Huskies’ opportunity with just over a minute and a half left before the break as the 13-play drive came up empty.
Neither squad’s defense yielded in the third quarter, and the Lions continued to hold their eight-point edge to set the stage for the dramatic final minute.
United will host Northern Cambria next Friday, while Bishop Carroll travels to West Shamokin.
