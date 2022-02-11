INDIANA, Pa. – Better late than never.
United took a while to solve West Shamokin’s zone defense. Once it did, however, the Lions pulled away for a 48-37 victory against the reigning champion West Shamokin in the Heritage Conference basketball championship game on Friday night before a boisterous crowd at Ed Fry Arena inside the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
United won its first Heritage boys’ basketball championship since the formation of the conference in 2000-01.
United’s previous basketball championship came during its Appalachian Conference days in 1992-93.
“Last year, when I was hired in the summer,” United coach Matt Rodkey said, “I talked to my assistant coach (Caleb) McAdoo and coach (Jason) Payne, who played with me back in the day and coached youth girls. Our goal was to get another number on that banner in our gym, because there was only one.”
Rodkey remembers that year as though it was yesterday. He was in ninth grade.
“I remember Homer beat us at United, and United beat Homer down at Homer,” he said. “They played each other at UPJ and United pulled it out.”
“This is a crazy feeling. I’ve never felt anything like that before,” said Bradley Felix, who led the Lions with 18 points and held Trevor Smulik to 10 points.
The Lions never led until the second quarter, which ended in an 18-all deadlock. United embarked on a 7-0 rally to open the third quarter, however, to assume command.
“They packed in the 3-2 zone defense against us the second game we played them,” Rodkey said. “And to be honest, they stifled us a lot, and it was my fault.
“I did not have my team prepared well enough that first time. We have been busting our butts for about 2½, three weeks. and I believe we were able to get enough scorers to pull them out and get them to play some different things.”
“We worked on beating their zone,” Felix said. “Their zone is really tough, and we worked on shutting them down on defense. It was a low-scoring game.
“We just had to shut them down on defense.”
United led by as many as nine points, 31-22, in the early moments of the final period. Jacob Boring added 11 points for the Lions (19-4).
“Our guys are very good against man-to-man defenses. and I think that turned the tide,” Rodkey said. “But the big thing (is) to give up 37 points to a team of that caliber makes me feel great because we’re a defensive-minded team.
“Our philosophy is to make it hard on the other guys.”
“I think we kind of caught them off-guard in that second game of the season with (the zone). and good teams and, obviously, good, and great coaches like Coach Rodkey are going to figure out ways to beat it,” West Shamokin coach Judd McCullough.
The Lions took charge in the fourth quarter, during which they limited West Shamokin to two baskets through the first six minutes and increased their lead to 13, 41-28, with 2:25 to go.
“They really attacked the hoop well,” McCullough said. “We just didn’t keep guys in front of us like we needed to.”
Trevor Smulik led the Wolves (14-7) with 10 points. He was the only West Shamokin player to achieve double figures.
“There’s quite a few times this year that they held their opponents under their regular average,” McCullough said. “They are a good, slash, and at time a great defensive team. We didn’t bring our ‘A’ game. But you have to tip your hat to them and give them a lot of credit, too.”
“You’ve got to give credit to Brad Felix,” Rodkey said.
Homer-Center repeated as girls’ champions after it posted a 36-26 victory against Penns Manor. The Wildcats’ Macy Cardone led all scorers with 17 points.Homer-Center (18-4) repeated as conference girls’ champions, and won the third such title in school history.
