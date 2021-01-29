BOSWELL – It was not pretty down the stretch for United in its opening round game of the 54th annual Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament.
But the Lions found a way.
Austin Kovalcik scored a team-high 16 points, Jacob Boring added 14 and United did just enough defensively in the fourth quarter to grind out a 53-50 victory over Westmont Hilltop on Friday.
Over the course of the final two minutes, Kovalcik and junior point guard John Muchesko combined to knock down five free throws to help stave off the Hilltoppers.
“Johnny was big. Austin was big,” said United coach Matt Rodkey.
“Those guys are clutch “They’re hard workers and in practice every day, they do everything they’re asked to do. I’m just so proud of these guys for persevering through a little bit of adversity.”
The win sends the Lions (8-1) to the championship game on Saturday where they will match up against Bishop McCort Catholic, a 46-28 victor over North Star.
Kovalcik, who has become accustomed to leading his team scoring-wise, reached a personal goal of his in the win.
With 1:25 remaining in the second quarter, he knocked down the first of two free throws, giving him the 1,000th point of his career.
“Since I was in junior high I always wanted to hit 1,000 points,” said Kovalcik. “It feels really good, and I really wanted to do it in a win. I just want to say thank you to all my previous coaches, my new coaches, all my teammates throughout the years and my family. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
Despite it being the first year he has coached Kovalcik, Rodkey praised his senior guard.
“Austin has been a great player for his entire career,” said Rodkey. “He’s had a lot of good coaches in the past and a lot of good players to work with.
“He was there when another player scored his 1,000th. For him, it was a nice thing and I know he was looking forward to it.”
Both of Kovalcik’s free throws extended United’s lead to eight, 33-25. That would be the largest advantage the Lions would have.
Westmont had plenty of chances in the fourth to tie the game, most notably when senior Dylan Craft had an open look from three, but could not get it to fall in the waning seconds as it clanked harmlessly off the rim right into Kovalcik’s hands.
“We were getting some buckets, but we couldn’t get that one to get over the hump,” said Westmont coach Dave Roman Jr. “We missed a bunch of free throws, too. When you’re trying to claw your way back in and fighting hard to get to the foul line, you’ve got to make those. We didn’t make enough of them.”
Austin Svencer led the Hilltoppers (2-4) with 17 points. Landon Weeks chipped in 14, while Tanner Civis finished with 13.
Turnovers became a factor late. Westmont turned it over three times in the final three minutes, which allowed United to set up offense and run the clock down.
But throughout the second and third quarters, the Lions’ offense stalled, allowing the Hilltoppers to keep pace.
“Sometimes we get a little bit stagnant when we go with a perimeter offense,” said Rodkey.
“Westmont did a nice job slowing our transition. We do like to go up-tempo, but their transition defense was pretty good and we weren’t able to get those run-outs.”
Shade 60, North Star 57: Despite being only a sophomore, Jenna Muha has taken full responsibility in leading Shade offensively.
In a back-and-forth battle, Muha poured in a game-high 28 points along with 15 rebounds and three blocks to lift Shade over North Star on Friday night in the first round of the 54th annual Boswell Area Jaycees Tournament.
“Jenna is just amazing inside,” first-year Shade coach Mark Satkovich said. “She played an amazing game inside. I was very proud of her.”
One of the important differences for the Panthers was on the glass. Shade pulled down 16 offensive boards, including five from Muha.
A lot of those boards allowed Shade to get second and third chances, which eventually wore down the Cougars.
“My girls jump well. They all jump well,” said Satkovich. “Jenna is a dominant force in the key, but the freshmen (Alena Dabbs and Alexis Stoppe) did well. It’s a learning experience, but they both did well, also.”
Shade’s lone senior, Taylor Rapsky netted 21 points, including a dizzying 10 points in the second quarter to help Shade to a 33-27 halftime lead. She also dished out four assists and grabbed five rebounds.
North Star came out hot in the third quarter, going on a 10-2 run to take a 37-35 lead in the first two minutes before Shade called a timeout.
It was a lead that was short lived as Shade went on to carry the lead for the majority of the second half.
A pair of Muha free throws to make it a six-point game with 37.7 seconds to play sealed the win for the Panthers.
“We got the lead there at one point, but they (the Panthers) responded,” said North Star coach Joe Zimmerman. “We didn’t box out well. We kept giving them two, three opportunities and then a foul. We have to do a better job of boxing out in those close games.”
Junior point guard Cenley Miller paced the Cougars with a team-high 18 points, eight of those coming in the third quarter. Steph Emert provided 14 points, while Trista Kelly had 11.
North Star was outscored 16-10 in the second quarter, and it shot just eight free throws in the game, including none in the second frame.
“We just want to keep trying to get better,” said Zimmerman about any positives his team can take away from losing a close game. “I thought offensively, we did a much better job moving the ball and getting some good looks shooting. We just have to continue working on boxing out on the defensive end.”
As for Shade, it will have its hands full with United and star forward Maizee Fry in the championship game.
“They’re a good team from what I hear,” said Satkovich. “We’ll come up with a game plan and see if we can slow them down a little bit.”
The United girls defeated Berlin Brothersvalley 59-25. Brooklyn Murlin led the Lions with 12 points. Fry added nine points.
Gracie Sechler led Berlin (3-4) with 11 points.
The Bishop McCort Catholic boys defeated North Star 46-28 in the nightcap. Trystan Fornari poured in a game-high 18 points for the Crimson Crushers, who advance to face United in Saturday’s championship game.
Dylan Crocco added 17 points for Bishop McCort (5-2).
Brady Weimer topped North Star (5-3) with 10 points.
